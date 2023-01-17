Davos talking points

The World Economic Forum (WEF) returned to Davos for its first winter session in three years with high expectations. Record numbers of government officials and business leaders were expected at the elite annual affair.

A record number of national leaders are in the Swiss ski resort of Davos this week, but the high-profile names who won't be gracing the snowy streets are also attracting attention.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only Group of Seven (G7) leader scheduled to attend the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. US President Joe Biden is staying put, along with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Other power players outside of the G7 advanced economies are not bothering either, most notably Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has vowed to put his country back on the world stage after the isolationist years of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

As the five-day gathering of the world's elite officially got started on Monday under the motto "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," the shadow of impending recession hung over the snow-covered Swiss ski resort marking a significant shift from optimistic outlooks in 2021 and 2022.