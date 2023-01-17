  1. Skip to content
Image: Markus Schreiber/picture alliance
BusinessGlobal issues

Davos talking points

Uwe Hessler
38 minutes ago

The World Economic Forum (WEF) returned to Davos for its first winter session in three years with high expectations. Record numbers of government officials and business leaders were expected at the elite annual affair.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ML2m

A record number of national leaders are in the Swiss ski resort of Davos this week, but the high-profile names who won't be gracing the snowy streets are also attracting attention.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the only Group of Seven (G7) leader scheduled to attend the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. US President Joe Biden is staying put, along with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Other power players outside of the G7 advanced economies are not bothering either, most notably Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has vowed to put his country back on the world stage after the isolationist years of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

As the five-day gathering of the world's elite officially got started on Monday under the motto "Cooperation in a Fragmented World," the shadow of impending recession hung over the snow-covered Swiss ski resort marking a significant shift from optimistic outlooks in 2021 and 2022.

A person sifts through a money wallet filled with a large number of euro banknotes of different denominations. Undated stock photo.

Inflation the main short-term global risk, Davos report says

The current crises risk undermining more long-term challenges such as climate change, the study warns.
PoliticsJanuary 11, 2023
Wanjuhi Njoroge, a Kenyan environmental and education activist

Davos 2023: Young 'Global Shapers' hungry for change

Young "Global Shapers" want to make their voices heard as they demand change at this year's World Economic Forum.
BusinessJanuary 16, 2023
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

European Commission outlines plan for clean tech future

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a "Net Zero Industry Act" to boost clean tech.
Business6 hours ago
external

Von der Leyen: 'It's crucial to keep the state of Ukraine up and running'

Politics1 hour ago01:46 min
external

EU Bank for Reconstruction and Development backs Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has been one of Ukraine's biggest investors since the war started.
Business3 hours ago07:12 min
WWF Davos 2023 Auftakt/Protest

Recession, war and climate high on Davos agenda

Protesters have gathered to disrupt an event they don't believe will solve the world's most pressing problems.
Business20 hours ago01:23 min
A sign for the World Economic Forum

At Davos, Oxfam calls for a windfall tax on food companies

Oxfam has slammed major food companies for "crisis profiteering" amid global economic upheaval.
BusinessJanuary 16, 2023
WWF Davos 2023 Auftakt/Protest

Oxfam demands higher taxes for the super-rich

Food companies should pay windfall taxes to help tackle global inequality, Oxfam's Alex Maitland told DW.
Society21 hours ago04:15 min
Symbolbild IT-Systeme

Davos: Many firms vulnerable to hackers

Some companies are considering cutting on cybersecurity as they trim budgets. Big mistake, Aleksandr Yampolskiy tells DW
BusinessJanuary 16, 202304:33 min
WWF Davos 2023 Auftakt/Protest

Davos: Social entrepreneurs eye real change

Social entrepreneurs taking part in the World Economic Forum in Davos are pushing for a different approach.
BusinessJanuary 16, 202302:33 min
Ukrainian servicemen stand on their tanks near the frontline town of Bakhmut.

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for fast tank deliveries

Conflicts1 hour ago
