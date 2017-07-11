Davos: China's Xi urges cooperation to reboot global economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that governments worldwide must do more to work together and put the global economy back on track.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Xi said the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is "rather shaky" and the outlook remains uncertain.

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others ... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end."

China, where COVID-19 was originally discovered, has been one of the first countries to lift most of the lockdown restrictions still in place across much of the West.

What is the WEF 2021?

The WEF is an annual talking shop for the global elite held in Switzerland. It is being held online this year due to the pandemic.

Other speakers include European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde and French and German Economy Ministers Bruno Le Maire and Peter Altmaier, who will discuss "restoring economic growth."

Speaking before the meeting, Altmaier stressed the importance of "looking forward and not back" when it comes to restoring economic growth. "What we create now must be more sustainable, more digital and smarter" than what would have been planned before the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Joe Biden will not appear at the weeklong online gathering, as he tackles urgent and daunting challenges at home.

US President Joe Biden is staying away from the WEF this year

However, the Kremlin on Monday announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the conference. Putin, who has not appeared at the conference since 2009, was not on the list of participants published prior to the event. His appearance on Wednesday comes at a moment when the West is weighing new sanctions against Russia for its treatment of Alexei Navalny.

WEF and the COVID pandemic

The January 2020 WEF, which took place in its usual Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, saw the global elite just starting to worry about a pandemic that surfaced in China a month earlier.

A year on, the coronavirus is leaving a mounting death toll, upending economies and depriving millions of people of work.

And initial optimism about a swift, smooth vaccine rollout ending the pandemic has ebbed in the face of distribution hiccups and new virus variants.

But China and Asian countries in 2021 are making a strong comeback from the virus that hit them first.

js,jf/rt (AFP, Reuters)