Davos: China's Xi Jinping warns against 'hegemony and bullying'

China's President Xi Jinping on Monday warned nations against protectionism, well as "hegemony and bullying," urging countries to work cooperatively on global challenges.

Without accusing any individual country, Xi also warned against the "fanning of ideological antagonism and the politicizing of economic, scientific, and technological issues."

Xi was speaking at an online meeting of the World Economic Forum, which would normally take place in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

What did Xi say?

"History has proved time and time again that confrontation does not solve problems it only invites catastrophic consequences," said Xi.

"Protectionism and unilateralism can protect no one. They only hurt the interests of others as well as one's own."

"Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying which are encountered in the tide of history. Naturally, countries have divergences and disagreements among them, yet a zero-sum approach that enlarges one's own gain at the expense of others will not help."

He had earlier said confidence and cooperation represent the only right way to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

"Facts have shown, once again, that amidst the raging torrents of a global crisis countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but are rather all in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges."

"Small boats may not survive, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm."

Xi’s comment s come amid simmering tensions between the United States and China on matters as diverse as Taiwan’s sovereignty, intellectual property, trade and human rights. Beijing has accused Washington of engaging in "political manipulation and economic bullying."

Meanwhile, China itself faces accusations of bullying amid disputes with several smaller countries over its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

What is happening at the event?

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights is being held online.

The event is typically held in the Swiss ski town of Davos, but that had to be canceled for the second year in a row, as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across Europe.

The media-friendly Davos event normally serves as a relatively informal platform for leaders and business moguls to strike deals.

Organizers hope the scaled-down version will still prove useful for leaders when it comes to addressing future challenges. Ahead of the meeting, the forum released its Global Risks Report.

The document cited cybersecurity and space congestion as new emerging risks, adding to existing challenges posed by climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Who else is speaking?

Apart from Xi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were due to speak on the first day.

Meanwhile, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci will take part in a panel on the way forward with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday will see Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett give a speech, with an address from Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Germany's Olaf Scholz will address the gathering for the first time as chancellor on Wednesday.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier