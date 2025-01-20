Davos: Young people put pressure on WEF's rich and powerful

Young people are asserting themselves at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos. The annual meeting brings together thousands of participants, including many politicians and company bosses from all over the world.

The protest is small but loud. As limousines drive past, a few hundred young people have gathered on the Postplatz square in Davos, Switzerland.

The high-altitude resort in the Alps that usually belongs to skiers looks different this week. Bakeries, cafes, and boutiques have been converted to host banks, companies, or whole countries for the next few days.

A pub is now called "Belgium House." The old furniture has been cleared out and chic designer furniture and large advertising posters have been put in their place.

The demonstrators outside shout "Eat the rich" and "Tax the rich." Some of them block the street. Their protest is directed at the participants of the World Economic Forum (WEF). They see the meeting, which runs from January 20-24, as a complete waste of money and time.

"We are protesting against the lobby meeting of the rich and powerful in Davos. It is clear that they are the ones responsible for the current crises," says Mirjam Hostetmann from the youth organization Young Socialists Switzerland, which is connected to the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland. The group is helping organize the demonstration under the motto "Strike WEF."

Ines Yabar is the Lead Next Generation Fellow at the UN Foundation and is especially interested in sustainability issues Image: CEEW India

Time to speak openly and plainly

Ines Yabar has a slightly different view of the event.

The young Peruvian was invited as a guest to the World Economic Forum this year. In Lima, she works with others to protect the environment, addresses social problems, and is active as a Global Shaper . This global network of young, committed people between the ages of 20 and 30 is supported by the WEF but organizes itself independently.

In Davos, Yabar wants to discuss things with those in power and build bridges, but she also plans to speak plainly. At the same time, she can understand why there are demonstrations outside.

"I feel that this shows that young people care and wherever we can we will be protesting because it is important to raise our voice about issues we are passionate about," says Yabar. "But we will also be in rooms where we can talk with people deliberately and intentionally that are making decisions that affect our future."

Olajumoke Adekeye founded the Young Business Agency, an employment accelerator that helps young people learn important skills to find good jobs Image: World Economic Forum

Global Shapers and decisions about the future

This year, 50 Global Shapers from around the world will take part in the discussions in Davos.

They will discuss social justice, climate change, artificial intelligence (AI) and many other important topics.

Being present in Davos is an opportunity for many, especially since many young people are dissatisfied. The current situation cannot continue, says Olajumoke Adekeye.

The Nigerian woman is outraged because only 2.8% of the world's parliamentarians are under the age of 30, she says. In sub-Saharan Africa, a large proportion of the population is under 25, but when it comes to decisions that affect their future, they are not heard. And that's why she is here.

She doesn't expect to sleep much in the next few days as her schedule is full. She will need all her energy to meet her goals of "seeding ideas about how young people can be empowered to take on greater responsibility."

"Together both the youth within this world and outside this world send a strong message that there is really change that can be made," says Adekeye.

Looking for solutions and social accountability

Akshay Saxena from India also believes in the power of the young and is looking for change.

"Too many decisions for the majority are made by a very small group of people," he says.

He supports young talent through the organization Avanti Fellows where he is co-CEO. They focus on children from poor families who have little access to the education system.

"There are so many bright kids, exceptional people, their talent is often wasted," he muses. For his work, Saxena is being honored as the Social Entrepreneur of the Year at this year's WEF meeting.

"If capitalism is going to work, it is critical that people who own a lot, share some of their wealth. That is their social responsibility," he says.

Akshay Saxena helped cofound a group called Avanti Fellows that helps children from poor families get better access to a good education Image: AvantiFellows

Around 70,000 young Indians have taken part in Avanti Fellows' online courses on mathematics, technology, and various science subjects. Others receive targeted support in schools through the organization's programs.

Saxena proudly reports on participants who graduated from the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US after receiving funding. "My approach is solution-based," he says, pulling a blanket closer to keep himself warm.

His gaze wanders over the Swiss mountains. "Problems should be solved by people who are most affected," says Saxena, reflecting on the issues at hand. "There is certainly a truth in this."

This article was originally published in German.