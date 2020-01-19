Davos 2020: Climate skeptic Trump to open climate-focused WEF

US President Donald Trump is to address political and business leaders at the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Climate change and global warming are topping the agenda at this year's annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, with activists at odds with businesses and governments about how to tackle the issue.

Greta: 'Basically nothing has been done'

Just hours before Trump was set to speak, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg urged business leaders and politicians to take more drastic action — noting that moderate changes will not be enough to slow the impact of climate change.

"We are all fighting for the environment and climate. If you see it from a bigger perspective, basically nothing has been done. It will require much more than this. This is just the very beginning," Thunberg said at a panel discussion.

The 17-year-old also implored leaders to listen to the concerns experts and young people demanding action on climate change.

"The science and voice of young people is not the center of the conversation, but it needs to be," told a panel session ahead of the official opening of the summit.

Who else will be there? Over 50 heads of state and government will be in attendance along with over 3,000 other attendees. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to speak on Thursday. Following in Thunberg's footsteps, other young activists will also take part this year, including South African climate activist Ayakha Melithafa, Irish teen scientist Fionn Ferreira.

What to look out for: It will be the first time that Trump meets with the new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The US leader has repeatedly clashed with the EU over trade and tax policies. It also remains to be seen whether businesses will back up their pledges on climate change with concrete action.

What is Davos? The World Economic Forum was launched in 1971 by German economist Klaus Schwab. The meeting takes place at the Swiss ski resort of Davos, drawing world leaders, business executives, academics, charity heads and celebrities. The conference is used to hold bilateral meetings, make business deals or to try and impact the global agenda. The meeting this year runs from January 21 – 24.

Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos Big flack: McDonald's a target of the activists' criticism Some of the protesters dressed as Ronald McDonald, the character that represents the world renowned fast-food chain. McDonald's has borne the brunt of severe criticism due to being viewed as the epicenter of mass produced food and is one of the largest buyers of beef in the world, an industry that has been targeted by climate activists in the past.

Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos Trump accusations Donald Trump did not escape the ire of the activists as they began their march to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. The 2020 event will convene nearly 3,000 participants from over 100 countries, including 53 heads of state, among them the US President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The protesters are angry that these global figures are not doing enough to combat global warming.

Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos Taking the lead A man holds a placard suggesting the World Economic Forum needs to be led, and not be the leader, as he takes part in a gathering called by climate activists prior to the start of a march to Davos, where the financial meeting begins on January 22. The hike began in Landquart, in eastern Switzerland and will arrive at the ski resort three days later.

Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos Eco responsibility People hold placards, many of which have warnings of the ecological repercussions of the actions of humans, as they participate in a gathering called by climate activists prior to the start of a march to Davos. A recent study reported that the world's oceans are warming at an alarming rate, which will most likely contribute to more land crises such as the bushfires currently devastating Australia.

Climate activists march to World Economic Forum in Davos 'Strike for the climate' A woman wears a hat with a badge reading "strike for the climate" as the crowds gathered at the beginning of the hike. The phrase has become synonymous with Greta Thunberg and her climate change movement that began 18 months ago. Author: John Silk



