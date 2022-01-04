David Bowie's song rights sold to Warner

Warner Chappell Music (WCM), the publishing arm of Warner Music Group, has acquired the rights to David Bowie's entire catalog of songs in a deal worth at least $250 million (€221 million), according to anonymous sources speaking to show business trade publication Variety.

This covers all 26 studio albums the late British rock star released during his lifetime, as well as the upcoming posthumous release, "Toy."

Spanning 60 years, Bowie's catalog includes hits such as "Heroes," "Changes," "Space Oddity," "Let's Dance," "Ziggy Stardust," as well as his 1981 collaboration with Queen, "Under Pressure."

Thus, WCM now owns the rights to Bowie's songwriting itself, as well as to almost all the recordings of it.

"These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music for ever," WCM chief executive Guy Moot said in a statement. "We are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care as we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being."

The company had already concluded a deal in September 2021 to acquire Bowie's recordings from 2000 until his death in 2016, adding to its ownership of the singer's 1968 to 1999 recordings.

A pioneer of glam rock

Bowie, who died of cancer in January 2016, first shot to fame in Britain in 1969 with "Space Oddity," inspired by Stanley Kubrick's film "2001: A Space Odyssey," which he said he'd watched while stoned.

However, it was his 1972 alter ego Ziggy Stardust, a bisexual rock envoy from space, that earned him global renown.

It was Bowie's alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, that propelled him to global fame

The influential singer kept reinventing himself throughout his career, adopting various other personas along the way, including Aladdin Sane, Halloween Jack, the Thin White Duke and the Blind Prophet.

A Bowie commemoration weekend

The inking of this deal comes in the run-up to the "Bowie 75" celebration, commemorating what would have been the singer's 75th birthday on Saturday, January 8.

His previously unreleased "Toy" album will be available the day before. It includes re-recorded versions of lesser-known songs from Bowie's earlier days.

Other milestone birthday events include pop-up stores in New York and London.

A new boxed set, "Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)," was released in November 2021, while a film on Bowie, featuring rare and previously uncirculated performance footage, is also reported to be in the works. According to Variety, it could premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this January.

Director Brett Morgen, who also helmed "Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck," worked on it for four years together with longtime Bowie collaborator, Tony Visconti, who served as the film's music director.

Bowie and Berlin

The singer had special ties with Berlin.

To flee his excessive lifestyle in Los Angeles, Bowie sought refuge in former West Berlin in 1976.

With Iggy Pop as his one-time housemate, Bowie was inspired by the somber mood of the then-walled city and produced three albums here: "Heroes," "Low" and "Lodger." They would go down in music history as the "Berlin Trilogy."

Bowie would return time and again to perform here, and on his 66th birthday announced his new album, "The Next Day," which featured the deeply personal single, "Where Are We Now?" In the song, he reflects on his Berlin years from 1976 to 1979.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin 'Metropolis' David Bowie famously moved to Berlin in 1976 to escape the drug scene in LA - decades before the German city became a hipster's hub. Bowie's interest in German culture went back to his teenage years. In an interview with the magazine "Uncut," he says he was attracted to the city where "Metropolis" was created. The 1927 Expressionist film was directed by Fritz Lang.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin 'The Cabinet of Caligari' This other Expressionist classic from 1920 tells the story of the murders committed by an insane hypnotist. The dark and twisted visual style of the film definitely influenced Bowie to use stark imagery in his own performances.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Die Brücke "Since my teenage years I had obsessed on the angst-ridden, emotional work of the Expressionists, both artists and film makers, and Berlin had been their spiritual home," Bowie told "Uncut." "Die Brücke," a group of German Expressionist artists, was another major influence. During his time spent in Berlin from 1976 to 1979, Bowie often went to the Brücke Museum for inspiration.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Bertolt Brecht David Bowie also cited the influential German poet and playwright as a source of inspiration. In 1982, Bowie starred in a BBC production of Bertolt Brecht's play "Baal." In September of the previous year, he recorded the five songs he performed in the play at the Hansa Studios in Berlin, working together with American producer Tony Visconti. The EP was named "David Bowie in Bertolt Brecht's Baal."

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Max Reinhardt The Austrian-born theater director, producer and filmmaker is cited as another reason Bowie moved to Berlin. Establishing and leading a number of major theaters in Berlin at the beginning of the 20th century, Reinhardt is considered a pioneer of modern stage presentation. After leaving Nazi Germany, he worked and lived in the US.

Six cultural influences that brought Bowie to Berlin Kraftwerk The release of the album "Autobahn" by the electronic music band in 1974 attracted Bowie's attention back to Germany. Bowie said, however, that many have overestimated Kraftwerk's influence on his Berlin albums. Kraftwerk was very controlled and robotic - unlike his work with Brian Eno, which he described as "Expressionist mood pieces." Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Divesting of rights

The Bowie-WCM deal comes on the heels of a series of major acquisitions by various recording companies of the catalogs of pop artists, including those of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and members of Fleetwood Mac, who have all sold the rights for their songs in exchange for staggering sums of money.

Variety reports that while songwriters often balk at selling their song catalogs, it may be prudent estate planning for older artists. "The market for such properties is far hotter than it's ever been, and it saves the songwriter's heirs from having to manage a very complicated asset — and gets them a big pile of money instead."

Selling song rights: Not always good business Michael Jackson cashes in... The musician Michael Jackson famously brought the song rights business to the fore in 1985 when he purchased the rights to 251 Beatles songs for $47.5 million (€40 million) — to the chagrin of Paul McCartney. Ironically, McCartney first gave Jackson the idea. The ex-Beatle had already lost the rights to his music in 1968 and has not been able to buy them back to this day.

Selling song rights: Not always good business ... and loses a friend McCartney met Michael Jackson in the 1970s and they became friends. The two also talked about music rights, which awakened Jackson's business acumen. He started buying up catalogs — including those of the Beatles. The friendship with McCartney disintegrated but Jackson's fortune multiplied: Ten years later, he sold the Beatles' rights for $95 million.

Selling song rights: Not always good business Taylor Swift re-records albums Taylor Swift was only 15 years old when she signed her first recording contract. She also signed away her publishing rights, with her Big Machine label holding the rights to her first six albums in their entirety. A contract clause stipulated that the singer may re-record the first five albums after November 2020, which Swift is now doing to regain her publishing rights.

Selling song rights: Not always good business Pink Floyd fight for their rights Pink Floyd emerged victorious in a dispute over their rights in 2010. They sued their record company EMI after it wanted to sell individual Pink Floyd songs on the internet. When the band signed their contract in 1999, online song sales did not exist. Digital rights could not yet have been the subject of the contract, they argued. The court agreed with them.

Selling song rights: Not always good business Bob Dylan gets a surprise deal Bob Dylan was one of the few artists who controlled the publishing rights for their own music. So it was a surprise when he sold the rights to his entire catalog — 600 songs, including the hits "Blowin’ in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone" — to Universal Music in 2020 for a reported $300 million. Universal said in was a "both a privilege and a responsibility" to represent the great songsmith.

Selling song rights: Not always good business Neil Young also sells out Rock star Neil Young soon followed in Dylan's footsteps, selling the publishing rights to 50% of his catalog to investment fund Hipgnosis. Young's move stunned the music world. The Canadian-American musician had always vehemently opposed the use of his songs in advertising, for example, and wanted to keep his rights to avoid such exploitation. Will Hipgnosis be a trustworthy partner?

Selling song rights: Not always good business Shakira gets in on the act Since the Hipgnosis publishing company was founded in 2018, it has snapped up song rights across the musical spectrum. In addition to Neil Young, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, Colombian pop singer Shakira has also sold 100% of her rights to Hipgnosis. The London-based company is already giving industry giants Universal and Co. a run for their money.

Selling song rights: Not always good business Red Hot Chili Peppers also sell entire catalog The Red Hot Chili Peppers also sold their publishing rights to Hipgnosis, signing a deal for around $140 million (€116 million) in May 2021. This includes hits such as "Under The Bridge," "Californication" and "Snow (Hey Oh)." With the coronavirus pandemic restricting musicians' income from performances, rights sales seem to be a growing trend.

Selling song rights: Not always good business Tina Turner secures her life's work Selling catalogs of rights is a way for ageing stars to secure their estate. Tina Turner, who has received 12 Grammy Awards and has been inducted twice into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall Of Fame, has sold to BMG her share of her recordings' and writer's rights, as well as the rights related to her name, image and likeness. It's the music publishing company's "single largest artist acquisition ever."

Selling song rights: Not always good business The Boss makes a top record deal Five decades of hits: Bruce Springsteen managed to top Bob Dylan by selling his entire catalog and music publishing rights to Sony Music in December 2021, in a deal estimated to be worth $500 million. But even after selling his rights, the Boss can further profit from his enduring popularity, as he remains one of the highest-earning musicians on tour.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier