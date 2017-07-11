Daunte Wright shooting: US judge sentences cop to 2 years

A judge in the US state of Minnesota sentenced former police officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright.

Potter shot Wright last April 11, during routine a traffic stop. When the 20-year-old Wright slipped away from the arresting officer as he was being handcuffed and jumped into his car to flee, a scuffle began. It ended with Potter drawing her firearm and shooting Wright in the chest before he sped away in the vehicle before crashing it.

Potter, a 26-year police force veteran, claimed she had mistaken her handgun for her taser.

On Friday, Potter was sentenced to two years in prison for the shooting. Judge Regina Chu called the case one of the saddest in her 20-year career.

more to come ...

js/wd (AP, Reuters)