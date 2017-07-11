 Daunte Wright shooting: US judge sentences cop to 2 years | News | DW | 18.02.2022

News

Daunte Wright shooting: US judge sentences cop to 2 years

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter will receive a penalty below state guidelines. Potter claimed she confused her handgun for her taser when she shot and killed Daunte Wright.

A memorial site for Black motorist Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright's killing has led to protests

A judge in the US state of Minnesota sentenced former police officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright. 

Potter shot Wright last year during a traffic stop. She claimed she had mistook her handgun for her taser.   

More to follow...

js/wd (AP, Reuters)

