DAU: What's behind the 'most ambitious film project of all time'?

The films from the controversial "DAU" series are featured at the Berlin International Film Festival: competition entry DAU. Natasha, which premiered on Wednesday, and DAU. Degeneration, to be screened on Friday.

Even before the screening, critics have been questioning the festival organizers' decision to promote, three years after the launch of the #MeToo movement, the works of Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky, accused of creating an oppressive work environment for women with his ambitious project.

Ilya Khrzhanovsky co-directed the epic film project with Jekaterina Oertel

After an alternate version of the film was shown in February 2019 at an immersive multimedia exhibition in Paris, the most controversial scene of DAU. Natasha was already revealed before the Berlin premiere: Interrogated and tortured by a KGB officer, a woman called Natasha is forced to perform sexual acts with a bottle.

Actress Natalia (Natasha) Berezhnaya described the creation of such scenes as "going with the flow." "We were in charge of our own senses and emotions. We were well aware of what we were doing," she said at a press conference ahead of the premiere in Berlin. "Of course we were a bit scared."

Read more: Berlin blocks controversial Wall project

An 'insane' production

The production is already legendary for its extremely unusual concept: In 2009, filmmaker Khrzhanovsky recreated a closed Stalinist society in Kharkov, a city of 1.4 million in the East of Ukraine. Participants such as Natasha interrupted their own lives to spend three years cut off from the outside world, living in the 13,000-square-meter fake city known as "The Institute," where a Soviet-era totalitarian regime was reproduced.

'We were living our lives': Natasha Berezhnaya at a Berlinale press conference

On the largest film set in European cinema history, participants were to dress and behave according to the strict rules of the institute, where occult scientific experiments were conducted. The mostly non-professional actors played scientists, intellectuals, security officers, simple families and, in the case of Natasha and her co-starring colleague Olga (Olga Shkabarnya), canteen waitresses.

Dubbed the "Stalinist Truman Show," the hundreds of participants were expected to stick to their characters — even if there weren't any cameras around.

That led the fake community to develop its own surreal dynamics, a bit like the infamous Stanford Prison experiment through which participants who had been assigned the role of prison guards started taking their repressive tasks a bit too seriously.

At the DAU Institute, the participants' roles often reflected their real-life past experiences. For example, the agent torturing Natasha was portrayed by Vladimir Azhippo, a former KGB officer.

For Khrzhanovsky, those who joined the project were aware of the fact that they could end up in difficult situations: "This is a project about how people consciously decide to go on a journey, a difficult emotional journey that is very honest." He feels that the environment he created was more controlled and safer than just walking around in a big city like Berlin.

"We didn't work according to a screenplay; we were living our lives," added Berezhnaya, though she later clarified that those who believed that everything they were seeing in the film was true should be reminded that "we have amazing directors and amazing editors, and we are amazing actors."

Natasha: Depressed about the state of her life — even before things get worse

"This project was about the whole team working together — with lighting, equipment, sound, the whole crew — we all had to maintain its atmosphere. We were all a part of it," added Khrzhanovsky.

During the three years of the Dau Institute, legendary German cinematographer Jürgen Jürges shot 700 hours of material, filmed over 180 days. From that footage, 13 films have already been made.

Forbidden as 'pornographic propaganda' in Russia

Khrzhanovsky said that the different films will all be collected on the website dau.com before the end of the year.

Olga Shkabarnya also played a canteen waitress

But for now, many of the films have been labeled by Russia's ministry of culture as "pornographic propaganda," which according to Khrzhanovsky, is worse than the simple pornography category. "Pornographic propaganda means that if I enter the country with a DVD of the film, I can be arrested," the director told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

He is now filing a lawsuit against the listing. "So the fairest court of all times will make its decision," he ironically added at the press conference, referring to the state of Russia's justice system.

Too disturbing for mainstream audiences

From its megalomaniac scale to its pornographic and oppressive scenes, from Russian censorship to the backstory of the main investor in the project, Russian oligarch Sergei Adoniev — the project definitely has many headline-grabbing aspects.

Yet despite all the free publicity, the resulting films predictably won't become mainstream hits.

With its slow-paced, realist acting, impressive cinema-vérité cinematography and minimalist storyline, DAU. Natasha will please arthouse cinephiles. But even at the press screening of the film, many culture journalists walked out — way before the aforementioned torture scene.

Revealing very little of the ambitious scale of the project, the depressing portrayal of Natasha's life shows her getting drunk and quarreling with her canteen colleague Olga every night after work, or enjoying a long sex scene with French scientist Luc. That apparently wasn't compelling enough — or too disturbing — for the many viewers who refused to stay until the end of the film.