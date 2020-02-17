DAU: What's behind the 'most ambitious film project of all time'?

The films from the controversial "DAU" series are featured at the Berlin International Film Festival: competition entry DAU. Natasha, which premiered on Wednesday, and DAU. Degeneration, to be screened on Friday.
Even before the screening, critics have been questioning the festival organizers' decision to promote, three years after the launch of the #MeToo movement, the works of Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky, accused of creating an oppressive work environment for women with his ambitious project.
Ilya Khrzhanovsky co-directed the epic film project with Jekaterina Oertel
After an alternate version of the film was shown in February 2019 at an immersive multimedia exhibition in Paris, the most controversial scene of DAU. Natasha was already revealed before the Berlin premiere: Interrogated and tortured by a KGB officer, a woman called Natasha is forced to perform sexual acts with a bottle.
Actress Natalia (Natasha) Berezhnaya described the creation of such scenes as "going with the flow." "We were in charge of our own senses and emotions. We were well aware of what we were doing," she said at a press conference ahead of the premiere in Berlin. "Of course we were a bit scared."
An 'insane' production
The production is already legendary for its extremely unusual concept: In 2009, filmmaker Khrzhanovsky recreated a closed Stalinist society in Kharkov, a city of 1.4 million in the East of Ukraine. Participants such as Natasha interrupted their own lives to spend three years cut off from the outside world, living in the 13,000-square-meter fake city known as "The Institute," where a Soviet-era totalitarian regime was reproduced.
'We were living our lives': Natasha Berezhnaya at a Berlinale press conference
On the largest film set in European cinema history, participants were to dress and behave according to the strict rules of the institute, where occult scientific experiments were conducted. The mostly non-professional actors played scientists, intellectuals, security officers, simple families and, in the case of Natasha and her co-starring colleague Olga (Olga Shkabarnya), canteen waitresses.
Dubbed the "Stalinist Truman Show," the hundreds of participants were expected to stick to their characters — even if there weren't any cameras around.
That led the fake community to develop its own surreal dynamics, a bit like the infamous Stanford Prison experiment through which participants who had been assigned the role of prison guards started taking their repressive tasks a bit too seriously.
At the DAU Institute, the participants' roles often reflected their real-life past experiences. For example, the agent torturing Natasha was portrayed by Vladimir Azhippo, a former KGB officer.
For Khrzhanovsky, those who joined the project were aware of the fact that they could end up in difficult situations: "This is a project about how people consciously decide to go on a journey, a difficult emotional journey that is very honest." He feels that the environment he created was more controlled and safer than just walking around in a big city like Berlin.
"We didn't work according to a screenplay; we were living our lives," added Berezhnaya, though she later clarified that those who believed that everything they were seeing in the film was true should be reminded that "we have amazing directors and amazing editors, and we are amazing actors."
Natasha: Depressed about the state of her life — even before things get worse
"This project was about the whole team working together — with lighting, equipment, sound, the whole crew — we all had to maintain its atmosphere. We were all a part of it," added Khrzhanovsky.
During the three years of the Dau Institute, legendary German cinematographer Jürgen Jürges shot 700 hours of material, filmed over 180 days. From that footage, 13 films have already been made.
Forbidden as 'pornographic propaganda' in Russia
Khrzhanovsky said that the different films will all be collected on the website dau.com before the end of the year.
Olga Shkabarnya also played a canteen waitress
But for now, many of the films have been labeled by Russia's ministry of culture as "pornographic propaganda," which according to Khrzhanovsky, is worse than the simple pornography category. "Pornographic propaganda means that if I enter the country with a DVD of the film, I can be arrested," the director told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.
He is now filing a lawsuit against the listing. "So the fairest court of all times will make its decision," he ironically added at the press conference, referring to the state of Russia's justice system.
Too disturbing for mainstream audiences
From its megalomaniac scale to its pornographic and oppressive scenes, from Russian censorship to the backstory of the main investor in the project, Russian oligarch Sergei Adoniev — the project definitely has many headline-grabbing aspects.
Yet despite all the free publicity, the resulting films predictably won't become mainstream hits.
With its slow-paced, realist acting, impressive cinema-vérité cinematography and minimalist storyline, DAU. Natasha will please arthouse cinephiles. But even at the press screening of the film, many culture journalists walked out — way before the aforementioned torture scene.
Revealing very little of the ambitious scale of the project, the depressing portrayal of Natasha's life shows her getting drunk and quarreling with her canteen colleague Olga every night after work, or enjoying a long sex scene with French scientist Luc. That apparently wasn't compelling enough — or too disturbing — for the many viewers who refused to stay until the end of the film.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Cate Blanchett on the stateless of the world
Netflix has just acquired the global rights to "Stateless" at the festival's market. The Australian series co-produced by and featuring Cate Blanchett also deals with border control policies and immigrant rights. In Berlin on Wednesday for a special screening of the show, the star said she wanted to reflect the human dimension of a tragedy experienced by millions of refugees worldwide.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Salma Hayek with her 'favorite actor,' Javier Bardem
In Sally Potter's competition entry "The Roads Not Taken," Salma Hayek and Javier Bardem share scenes in their mother tongue, Spanish. Usually starring in Hollywood films, Hayek told the press on Wednesday that the only other time she was invited to the Berlinale was with a Mexican film in 1995. "And now I get the chance to speak in Spanish again … with my favorite actor in the world!"
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Classic novel 'Berlin Alexanderplatz' gets 21st century update
Another highly anticipated premiere on Wednesday is Burhan Qurbani's (left) film adaptation of Alfred Döblin's master modernist novel, "Berlin Alexanderplatz." In this highly topical version set in present-day Berlin, the main character, Francis (Welket Bungué, 2nd right), instead of being newly released from prison is a passport-less immigrant from West Africa who struggles to start a new life.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Willem Dafoe comes out of the cold
On Monday evening, the screening of "Siberia," the sixth collaboration between US director Abel Ferrara and actor Willem Dafoe (pictured on the red carpet with co-stars Giada Colagrande and Cristina Chiriac), seemed to perplex critics. "A beautiful, unhinged, sometimes hilarious trek into geographical and psychological wilderness that will delight some and mystify many others," wrote Variety.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Korean new wave
South Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo, who alongside Bong Joon-ho of "Parasite" fame is one of the most revered directors from the far east nation, has debuted his latest film, "The Woman Who Ran" in the Berlinale competition. A sensitive study of a woman's journey of self-discovery as she encounters three friends, the film might continue the success of the Korean new wave.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
The future of European cinema: Shooting Stars
The Berlinale has long promoted young actors and actresses with its European Shooting Stars awards in which 37 countries nominate one young star. Germany has chosen Jonas Dassler (seventh from left), known for his devastating performance as serial killer Fritz Honka in Fatih Akin's "The Golden Glove," which screened at the Berlinale in 2019. Nina Hoss won for Germany back in 2000.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Hillary Clinton takes her Berlinale bow
It's not every day that a politician attracts the most attention at the Berlin International Film Festival. On the fifth day of the Berlinale, former presidential candidate and US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made her much-anticipated appearance in Berlin to promote, alongside director Nanette Burstein, the four-part docu series "Hillary."
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
A feel-good competition entry
There's usually not much to laugh about in the Golden Bear competition. Serious themes predominate, political cinema triumphs. But on day 5 there was one exception. The Belgian-French directing team of Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern debuted the competition entry "Effacer l'historique" (Delete History), an extremely funny contemporary comedy about the brave new social media world.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
The intriguing 'Undine'
German arthouse director Christian Petzold's "Undine" is one of the most awaited titles at the Berlinale. He said he wanted to pursue the love story initiated in "Transit" (2018) between the characters portrayed by Paula Beer and Franz Rogowski (photo). To do so, he builds on the mythical figure of "Undine," a water spirit. A broken aquarium and a giant catfish contribute to the atmospheric work.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Was Ai Weiwei 'censored'?
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (photo) has called for a boycott of the Berlinale in support of Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei, who claims that his films were "censored" by the festival to avoid harming sponsors. As the Berlin festival has done several times in the past, director Carlo Chatrian once again denied the allegations, citing other reasons for the rejection.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Robert Benigni, from Pinocchio to Gepetto
It's the second time that Italian actor Roberto Benigni, who charmed the world with his Oscar-winning "Life is Beautiful," stars in a film version of "Pinocchio." While he portrayed the puppet in 2002, he's the carpenter Gepetto in the new film by Matteo Garrone ("Gomorrah"). "It was the realization of a dream to be both!" said an enthusiastic Benigni on Sunday, "A sign of destiny if you ask me!"
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
The #MeToo era in film
His name is never mentioned, but the abusive movie mogul in "The Assistant" is inevitably inspired by Harvey Weinstein. He manages to haunt a young office assistant without ever appearing on screen. A single workday offers enough clues that he's a beast — and that everyone goes along with it. Director Kitty Green (left) and actress Julia Garner are in Berlin to present the powerful #MeToo film.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
An emotional Lars Eidinger against racism
He is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Germany: Lars Eidinger. In the film "Persian Lessons" by Vadim Perelman, Eidinger portrays a brutal SS officer in a Nazi concentration camp. At the press conference ahead of the world premiere on Saturday evening, he choked up discussing today's racism: "I think our society is so poisoned when it comes to hatred and resentment."
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Jerry Lewis: Comedian with a Holocaust film
Jerry Lewis, who died in 2017, is best known as the "King of Comedy," but he was also the director and star of an unreleased project that dealt with the Holocaust: the drama "The Day the Clown Cried," from 1972. Chris Lewis, Jerry's son, was at the Deutsche Kinemathek on Saturday to donate selected documents from the estate of his father, including material related to the film.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Berlinale Camera for Ulrike Ottinger
The Berlinale Camera, awarded since 1986, honors creators who've made a special contribution to filmmaking and with whom the festival feels closely connected. This year, the lifetime achievement award was handed out on February 22 to Ulrike Ottinger, one of the most important German filmmakers since the 1970s. Her work as an artist has also been shown at the Venice Biennale and the Documenta.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
He's into photography: Johnny Depp
Looking for stars at the Berlinale? Then keep an eye open for Johnny Depp. He's in town for the premiere of "Minamata," in which he portrays the celebrated US photojournalist W. Eugene Smith, who in the 1970s drew worldwide attention to the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in the Japanese village of Minamata. You can watch his press conference on Facebook and Instagram.
Talk of the town: Berlinale day 7
Sentsov's film directed from jail
Following his arrest in 2014 and a 20-year prison sentence, Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov was the most renowned political prisoner in the European film world. Before his release in September 2019 in a prisoner swap, he managed to direct a film from his Siberian prison cell: "Numbers" premiered at the Gorki Theater earlier this week and celebrated its red carpet Berlinale screening on Friday.
Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Jochen Kürten