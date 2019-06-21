 Data shows slight drop in US drug overdose deaths | News | DW | 18.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Data shows slight drop in US drug overdose deaths

Drug overdose deaths in the US have dropped for the first time in two decades, according to preliminary data.

USA Ohio - Bewusstlose Eltern nach Überdosis Heroin mit Kind im Auto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/East Liverpool Police Department)

Drug overdose deaths in the United States declined by 5.1% in 2018, according to preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

There were an estimated 68,557 deaths last year, down from 72,224 in 2017.

Read more: US opioid crisis sees average life expectancy in America to fall for second year in a row

If the numbers hold, that would be the first drop in overdose deaths in two decades.

Overdose deaths have been steadily rising since the 1990s. In 1999 there were 16,849 overdose deaths, a number that steadily rose with a jump of 5,000 deaths each year between 2014 and 2017.

Watch video 05:26

Painkillers and their side-effects

Experts attribute the US opioid crisis to the over prescription of addictive painkillers.

US Secretary of Health and Human services Alex Azar welcomed the apparent downtrend.

"The latest provisional data on overdose deaths show that America's united efforts to curb opioid use disorder and addiction are working. Lives are being saved, and we're beginning to win the fight against this crisis," Azar wrote on Twitter.

Preliminary data showed deaths from natural and semi-synthetic opioid prescribed painkillers, such as morphine, codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and oxymorphone, fell from 14,926 to 12,757, or 14.5%.

Deaths from synthetic opioids excluding methadone, such as tramadol and fentanyl, continued to rise, while cocaine deaths also increased slightly.

Many overdose deaths are caused by the combination of drugs. Some users addicted to prescription painrelievers turn to street drugs such as heroin to feed their addiction.

In 2017, an estimated 1.7 million people in the United States suffered from substance use addiction caused by the prescription of opioid pain relievers, and another 652,00 had heroin addictions.

  • A woman packing a stroller into a car (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Going out for the day

    While Jessie sits in her car seat, Cheryl takes out the baby stroller to be able to push Jessie around through the shopping mall. Cheryl doesn't take Jessie to the mall often because it's tiring to go on these trips. She prefers staying at home, or they go to the nearby playground. They often visit Jessie's biological sister who lives two doors down.

  • A woman standing in her kitchen (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Catching her breath

    Raising a 3-year-old as a 71-year-old is a lot to ask for. The number of grandparents taking care of their grandchildren in the US because their parents are addicted to drugs, specifically opioids, is increasing. According to recent studies, around 12 percent of children in Arizona live with relatives, almost 9 percent of those live with their grandparents.

  • A teddy bear on a stack of papers (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Sitting on a bunch of admin

    On July 9, the Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act was signed into law. It's designed for grandparents who need information and assistance on issues in dealing with legal custody, available social services, and mental health counseling. One problem, however, is that relatives who take care of a child don't get the same amount of financial support that foster care families do.

  • A girl sitting on the merry-go-round while an older woman stands beside her (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    A little joy goes a long way

    Jessie was apprehensive about riding the merry-go-round for the first time. When Cheryl was buying the tickets, the vendor asked about Jessie. Cheryl said that Jessie was her own daughter. She thinks Jessie's biological mother is still alive, but doesn't know where she is or if she's in rehab. "The last time she was seen was in the fall of last year. Rumor has it that she was in Mesa."

  • Two pairs of feet: one of an older woman and one of a little girl (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Finding a way to make it work

    Cheryl knows that because of her age she probably won't be around when Jessie grows up. She has some physical problems and Jessie does wear her out, but she doesn't see a problem there. She believes it's important Jessie is around family and not in the care of strangers. Her son will take care of Jessie after Cheryl's gone.

  • A woman holding a struggling girl at a table (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Sunday school

    Every Sunday, Cheryl and Jessie go to a Presbyterian church. Jessie is too young to attend the sermon so she goes to Sunday school. After the sermon, Cheryl and Jessie join other families for snacks in a large auditorium The church has always been supportive of Cheryl. She has lost three husbands and a son due to a drug overdose. Cheryl believes taking care of Jessie is her last calling.

  • A kid pushing a woman through her living room (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Pushing Mommy around

    Cheryl has permanent damage to her back and also suffers from arthritis in her hands and sciatica in both legs. She wears a back brace to help relieve the pain. To be able to cope with the pain, she takes painkillers and other medicines. She can't do without — especially with a young toddler pushing her around.

  • A group of people standing around a birthday cake (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    It's my party

    It's Jessie's third birthday. Only a few guests have been invited, so that it doesn't get too busy for Jessie. Jessie's mother had two other children: Jessie's older sister, who's in the care of Cheryl's brother and his wife. But they couldn't handle more than that. Jessie's little brother has been adopted by a foster family.

  • A girl lying on the floor surrounded by balloons (DW/E. Van Nes)

    On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

    Taking it easy

    Just before Jessie's mother went into labor, she had another hit of methamphetamine. After Jessie was born she was crying and screaming and twitching — typical withdrawal signs. Since then, Jessie has had to cope with a raft of health problems as a result of the drug abuse during pregnancy. Doctors are still monitoring her to see if there is any permanent damage.

    Author: Eline van Nes (Phoenix)


cw/bw (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

German addiction study: Alcohol and tobacco use down, but not by much

Though alcohol and tobacco consumption have both dropped, Germans remain among the leading consumers in the developed world. Authorities are also worried about the rise in citizens addicted to gambling. (17.04.2019)  

US opioid crisis sees average life expectancy in America to fall for second year in a row

Figures released by US health officials show that 63,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2016, up 21 percent from the previous year. Instances of hepatitis C related to opioid injections have also spiked. (22.12.2017)  

US opioid crisis leaves heroin users out in the cold

Tens of thousands of people are dying from drug overdoses across the US. Donald Trump has declared a public health emergency. Should those struggling with addiction be able to shoot up under medical supervision? (26.10.2017)  

US opioid crisis: Donald Trump outlines plans to tackle health emergency

US President Donald Trump has declared the opioid crisis a "nationwide public health emergency." Critics say without new cash the words are hollow. (26.10.2017)  

Britain's opioid crisis takes on US dimension

Opioid addiction in Britain has spiraled to a dangerous level. Experts warn that the UK is approaching a crisis of US proportions. What's the government doing to tackle the problem? Charlotte Potts reports from London. (19.05.2019)  

On the front line of the opioid epidemic in the US

Cheryl, a 71-year-old woman from Phoenix, has adopted her 3-year-old great-grandniece Jessie, who was an addict before she was even born, suffering from drug withdrawal symptoms at birth. Eline van Nes reports. (04.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Painkillers and their side-effects  

Related content

Niedergeschlagenheit Gestik

7 warning signs a teen may be suicidal 21.06.2019

With cyberbullying, the opioid epidemic and increased pressure on teens, suicide rates among young people have reached their highest point since 2000 in the US. Wherever you live, here are some signs to watch out for.

Johnson & Johnson tried for allegedly causing an "opioid epidemic" 29.05.2019

One of the world's largest drug manufacturers, has gone on trial in a multi-billion dollar lawsuit by the US state of Oklahoma. Prosecutors accuse Johnson & Johnson of deceptively marketing painkillers and belittling addiction risks. By doing so, they say the company caused an "opioid epidemic" - that will cost the state up to 17 billion dollars to remedy.

Cannabis Anbau für die Medizin

Global marijuana use rose by 60 percent over the past decade 26.06.2019

More people than ever are smoking weed around the world. But how can we decide whether to condemn or support the devil's lettuce when our own governments can't seem to figure it out?

Advertisement