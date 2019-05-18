Data protection agency criticizes Austrian Ibiza video

A German data protection agency has suggested German media outlets were wrong to publish video that exposed Heinz-Christian Strache's allegedly corrupt intentions.
News agencies violated privacy rights by publishing a secretly-filmed recording of the now-former vice chancellor of Austria, an official German data protection agency claimed on Sunday.
Stefan Brink, who heads the Data Protection and Freedom of Information agency in the German region of Baden-Württemberg, believes the tape of Heinz-Christian Strache has far-reaching negative repercussions. "If we cheat political opponents, violate their privacy and even commit criminal wrongdoing, we ultimately harm our political culture and us all," he said in a post on Twitter.
In the video, filmed in Ibiza just before the Austrian elections in 2017, Strache appeared to offer lucrative public contracts in exchange for political support. The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) that Strache represents, were vying for power at the time and the tape shows the 49-year-old talking to a supposed Russian investor, urging him to buy Austria's highest-circulation newspaper, the Kronen Zeitung, promote the FPÖ publically and in return receive public contracts.
The video led to Strache's resignation on Saturday.
Brink, however, does not believe it legitimizes the right to publish the leaked film. German publications Spiegel and Süddeutsche Zeitung were targeted by the data protection commissioner after both outlets published the recording. Brink said that the press must adhere to rights of privacy and that there was a debate to be had in this area. The fact that the video was made covertly only adds to the wrongdoing, according to Brink.
Meanwhile, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, whose center-right party, the People's Party (ÖVP), is currently ruling as part of a coalition with the FPÖ, called for fresh elections following a tumultuous 18-month reign.
"I plead for elections, if possible at the beginning of September," the president said in Vienna, while protesters gathered outside singing the Vengaboys' 1999 hit "We're Going to Ibiza!"
