  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Serbia votes
Society

South Africa's Challenging Journey

December 17, 2023

The ANC has ruled South Africa for 30 years. The party once stood for the end of apartheid. But many voters want change before the 2024 elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aG6H

Nolutahndo Hassamo has also become disillusioned with the ANC. Most of all, she holds the government responsible for the widespread poverty. In Johannesburg she's been taking to the streets to demonstrate for safe and affordable housing. Social inequality is also one of the main points of criticism raised by the new social democratic party RISE Mzansi, together with the country’s rising crime rate. Other parties blame foreigners for all of the country's problems and are calling for deportations. The ANC can still hope to win the upcoming election - but discontent is growing in South Africa. A report by Stefan Möhl.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter