 Darth Vader helmet for sale at million dollar Hollywood auction | News | DW | 29.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Darth Vader helmet for sale at million dollar Hollywood auction

The menacing black helmet worn by David Prowse in 1980 is predicted to sell for $500,000 at an auction in September. It's part of a Hollywood treasure trove on sale over three days, including signed Harry Potter specs.

Star Wars Darth Vader

Darth Vader‘s helmet from "The Empire Strikes Back" is among a collection of Hollywood treasures in a million dollar auction.

The "Icons and Legends of Hollywood" auction will take place September 25-26 in Los Angeles, with about 1,000 items expected to sell for over $10 million (€4.5 million) in total.

"Star Wars is always popular. It's never been hotter than it is right now, with the franchise continuing as strongly as it is," said Zach Pogemiller of auctioneer Profiles in History.

Experts estimate that the Star Wars prop will sell for approximately $500,000, but because of its popularity, Pogemiller thinks the price of the science-fiction artifact "could well exceed that."

The mask and helmet is one of only a handful worn during filming by David Prowse, the bodybuilder and actor who inhabited the suit of Luke Skywalker's nemesis and father on-screen in "Star Wars", while James Earl Jones voiced the role. The auction organizers view it as the "holy grail" of science fiction artifacts.

Read more: Star Wars actor Mark Hamill immortalized on Walk of Fame

Wizard of Oz and Titanic treasures

Also expected to sell for $500,000 is a black-and-white dress worn by Dorothy – Judy Garland's camera double Barbara Koshay – in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz".

More contemporary artifacts up for auction includes a prototype moon buggy stolen by James Bond from villain Blofeld's secret lair in "Moonwalker", at an estimated $600,000.

Also expected to trigger bidding hypes is a dress worn by Kate Winslet in the iconic "Titanic," the DeLorean car smashed by a train in "Back to the Future III," glasses signed by Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, and an authentic best picture Oscar statuette from 1948.

Read more'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Peter Mayher dies

One man's trash, another man's treasure

"You always hear stories of movie studio personnel who rescued what are now priceless pieces from the dumpster because they were being thrown out," said Pogemiller. "It's incredible that people really didn't have the foresight until relatively recently to preserve all of these important artifacts that are part of our cultural history."

  • Film still - Avengers 4 Endgame (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel/Walt Disney Germany)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

    Disney's superhero blockbuster has claimed the crown with $2.79 billion (€2.48 billion), and there is still room for growth after running for just 13 weeks.

  • Avatar characters voiced by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana (AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Avatar' (2009)

    The second biggest movie in terms of box office earnings is "Avatar" by director James Cameron, with total earnings of $2.79 billion. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, the epic sci-fi film is set in a 22nd-century mining colony on a moon called Pandora, and portrays a conflict with the original inhabitants, the Na'vi.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic (AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Titanic' (1997)

    Another box office smash for Cameron, "Titanic" has raked in $2.19 billion after multiple re-releases since it premiered nearly 20 years ago. The film, which dramatized the April 1912 sinking of the British passenger liner on its maiden voyage, saw a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet adopt the iconic pose pictured above.

  • Filmstill Star Wars The Force Awakens (Disney/Lucasfilm)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Star Wars Episode VII: the Force Awakens' (2015)

    The seventh film in the Star Wars franchise made $2.07 billion at the box office following its much-hyped 2015 release. Produced and directed by J J Abrams, this was the first Star Wars movie not to involve the franchise's creator, George Lucas — the production company, Lucasfilm, was acquired by Disney in 2012.

  • Film still - Avengers: Infinity War (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Marvel Studios)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

    Gargantuan ambitions, and dizzying results: In 2018, the "Avengers" cast ensemble reunited for success. The Marvel Comics superhero team not only prevented the destruction of the universe, but the film also grossed $2.05 billion at the box office worldwide.

  • Film Jurassic World (picture alliance/AP)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Jurassic World' (2015)

    Another hit from 2015, the long-awaited sequel to Steven Spielberg's 1993 hit "Jurassic Park" earned nearly $1.7 billion worldwide. The following sequel, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," released in 2018, grossed over $1.3 billion internationally — but didn't make it into the top 10.

  • The Avengers - Mark Ruffalo als The Hulk (picture-alliance/Everett Collection/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Marvel's The Avengers' (2012)

    Uniting Marvel comics' biggest names — from Captain America to the Hulk (above) — proved to be a successful recipe, as four "Avengers" films have since found their place in the top 10. The eclectic ensemble went down well with cinema audiences, who shelled out more than $1.5 billion to see the movie.

  • Fast & Furious 7 - Paul Walker and Vin Diesel (Picture Alliance/dpa)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Furious 7' (2015)

    The seventh installment in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise made $1.52 billion in cinemas — again following a 2015 release. After actor Paul Walker (left) died in a car crash, his brothers stood in for him on set so that filming could be completed.

  • Film still The Avengers (picture alliance/dpa/Jay Maidment/Marvel)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

    The 2015 "Avengers" sequel revealed more about the dark past of the Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson (picture). She reunited with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk and the rest of the Marvel Comics crew to once again save the world. The eye-popping epic made $1.4 billion at the box office.

  • Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (picture-alliance/dpa/Marvel Studios)

    The most successful movies of all time

    'Black Panther' (2018)

    Another title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, "Black Panther" earned $1.35 billion at the box office. The film was praised for its cultural significance: The narrative centering on black superheros was compared by some writers to key events in history, such as Barack Obama's election as US president.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


mvb/msh (AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

James Bond: Born in Germany?

Agent 007 is definitely one of the most famous British fictional figures ever created. But according to some sources, he was actually born in the Ruhr valley. An exhibition in Bochum promotes the spy's German roots. (01.02.2019)  

'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74

Most famous for portraying the beloved 200-year-old Wookie, Peter Mayhew was also an author and philanthropist. Legions of fans have expressed their affection for the man behind the beloved character on social media. (03.05.2019)  

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill immortalized on Walk of Fame

Beyond his most iconic role as Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars," the 66-year-old actor Mark Hamill has featured in about 70 movies and nearly 200 TV shows. He is now getting a Walk of Fame star — no wars required. (09.03.2018)  

Star Wars: Han Solo's blaster fetches stellar price at Las Vegas auction

An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi has sold for $550,000 (€471,000) at a Las Vegas auction. Julien's Auctions says American franchise Believe It or Not bought the coveted item on Saturday. (24.06.2018)  

The most successful movies of all time

The most successful movies of all time  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin Registration Form

Daily Bulletin Registration Form  

The Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction

The Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction

Related content

Peter Mayhew

'Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies at 74 03.05.2019

Most famous for portraying the beloved 200-year-old Wookie, Peter Mayhew was also an author and philanthropist. Legions of fans have expressed their affection for the man behind the beloved character on social media.

USA Steve Bannon - Berater Trumps

Stephen Bannon: Four facts about the former 'Darth Vader' of the White House 10.01.2018

Soldier, banker, Breitbart player and voice in Donald Trump's ear: Stephen Bannon boasts a compelling biography. But with the publication of "Fire and Fury" and his ouster at Breitbart, Bannon has fallen from grace.

Hans Solo Blaster Auktion

Star Wars: Han Solo's blaster fetches stellar price at Las Vegas auction 24.06.2018

An original Han Solo blaster used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi has sold for $550,000 (€471,000) at a Las Vegas auction. Julien's Auctions says American franchise Believe It or Not bought the coveted item on Saturday.

Advertisement