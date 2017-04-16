Darmstadt 98

Darmstadt have a messy financial history as a club, but in 2015, they returned to the Bundesliga, only to be relegated after the following season. They now play in the second division.

Insolvency threatened the club's existence in 2008, but the "Lillies" later emerged from their financial problems to find their way back to the Bundesliga. This included two consecutive promotions in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but the club was relegated at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. For all the content on Darmstadt, check out all the news and updates from DW.com, collated below.