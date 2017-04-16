Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Darmstadt 98

Darmstadt have a messy financial history as a club, but in 2015, they returned to the Bundesliga, only to be relegated after the following season. They now play in the second division.

Insolvency threatened the club's existence in 2008, but the "Lillies" later emerged from their financial problems to find their way back to the Bundesliga. This included two consecutive promotions in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but the club was relegated at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. For all the content on Darmstadt, check out all the news and updates from DW.com, collated below.

16.4.2017*** BREMEN, GERMANY - APRIL 16: Max Kruse (C) of Bremen celebrate with his team mates after he scores the equalizing goal during the Bundesliga match between Werder Bremen and Hamburger SV at Weserstadion on April 16, 2017 in Bremen, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Red hot Bremen win again, Darmstadt keep faint hopes alive 16.04.2017

Red hot Werder Bremen recovered from a goal down to win for the seventh time in nine games and move up to eighth. Elsewhere, a dramatic late winner from Jerome Gondorf kept Darmstadt's survival hopes just about alive.
Deutschland, Frankfurt, 06.02.2016, 1. Fussball-Bundesliga, Saison 2015/2016, 20. Spieltag, Eintracht Frankfurt - VfB Stuttgart (2:4): Kevin Großkreutz (VfB Stuttgart). Foto: Robin Rudel picture alliance/Pressefoto Rudel

Kevin Grosskreutz joins Darmstadt 98 11.04.2017

Kevin Grosskreutz, a member of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team, has agreed to join the Bundesliga's bottom club Darmstadt in the summer. This comes just weeks after he said he wanted to take a break from the game.
INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - APRIL 09: Pascal Gross of Ingolstadt scores his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Ingolstadt 04 and SV Darmstadt 98 at Audi Sportpark on April 9, 2017 in Ingolstadt, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Ingolstadt claim crucial win over Darmstadt, Hertha Berlin beat Augsburg 09.04.2017

Ingolstadt came from behind at the break to beat Darmstadt and close the gap in the hotly-contested relegation battle. Earlier, Hertha Berlin returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Augsburg.
11.03.2017, Jonathan-Heimes-Stadion am Boellenfalltor, Darmstadt, GER, 1. FBL, SV Darmstadt 98 vs 1. FSV Mainz 05, im Bild: Aytac Sulu (SV Darmstadt 98 #4) jubelt ueber sein Tor zum 1:0 Foto © nordphoto / Fabisch | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: 'You have to fight' 13.03.2017

For the first time in a while, Darmstadt have won a game, and it came on the anniversary of the death of their best-known fan. The spirit of Johnny Heimes is helping keep the Lillies' hopes alive, writes Tobias Oelmaier.
4.3.2017*** Fußball: Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln - Bayern München, 23. Spieltag am 04.03.2017 in RheinEnergieStadion, Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Die Münchner Joshua Kimmich (l-r), Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Javi Martinez und David Alaba feiern nach dem 3:0 Sieg. (Wichtiger Hinweis: Aufgrund der Akkreditierungsbestimmungen der DFL ist die Publikation und Weiterverwertung im Internet und in Online-Medien während des Spiels auf insgesamt fünfzehn Bilder pro Spiel begrenzt.) Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga Matchday 23 round-up: Bayern, Dortmund cruise to comfortable wins 04.03.2017

Leaders Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top with a 3-0 win in Cologne. Elsewhere, rivals Borussia Dortmund thrashed Leverkusen to pile the pressure on Roger Schmidt and Gladbach beat Schalke in the top game.
16.12.2016 +++ In this photo taken Dec. 16, 2016, President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Barack Obama has imposed sanctions on Russian officials and intelligence services in retaliation for Russia's interference in the U.S. presidential election by hacking American political sites and email accounts. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Darmstadt score big on social media with Barack Obama 15.02.2017

Bayern have Boris Becker, Tom Hanks has been spotted at Dortmund but it's Darmstadt who have the biggest celebrity fan of them all. The Lillies are the only European club followed by Barack Obama on Twitter.
Auszug der bei der Kontrolle sichergestellten Gegenstände. Quelle: http://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/4969/3558106

Police stop buses carrying Borussia Dortmund hooligans headed to Darmstadt 11.02.2017

German authorities have stopped two coaches carrying football hooligans ahead of Borussia Dortmund's match away to Darmstadt 98. Police have said they also seized pyrotechnics, batons and drugs.
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 05: Makoto Hasebe of Frankfurt celebrates scoring his goal with teamates during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SV Darmstadt 98 at Commerzbank-Arena on February 5, 2017 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Frankfurt take derby honors, last-gasp Augsburg down Bremen 06.02.2017

Goals from Hasebe and Rebic secured three points for Frankfurt whilst Augsburg came from behind twice to beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the early game.

DARMSTADT, GERMANY - JANUARY 21: Head coach Torsten Frings of Darmstadt gestures during the Bundesliga match between SV Darmstadt 98 and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Stadion am Boellenfalltor on January 21, 2017 in Darmstadt, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Darmstadt head coach Torsten Frings snaps after drubbing 28.01.2017

Torsten Frings was not a happy man after Darmstadt's heavy defeat to Cologne. But the head coach was more frustrated about all the talk surrounding one of his players.
23 08 2016 *** 23 08 2016 xfux Football 1 Bundesliga SV Darmstadt 98 Training emspor emonline v l Änis Ben Hatira SV Darmstadt 98 Darmstadt Copyright: Imago/J. Huebner

Bundesliga: Islamic-organization dispute forces Ben-Hatira out of Darmstadt 25.01.2017

Darmstadt have parted company with midfielder Änis Ben-Hatira over his connection to an aid organization that is reported to have links to the Salifist movement in Germany.
Fußball Bundesliga 17. Spieltag: SV Darmstadt 98 - Borussia Mönchengladbach am 21.01.2017 im Jonathan-Heimes-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt (Hessen). Darmstadts Trainer Torsten Frings ist an der Seitenlinie in Aktion. | Verwendung weltweit

Darmstadt supporters are hoping against hope 22.01.2017

Darmstadt fans follow their team in a stadium that feels like it’s from another time. Despite being last in the table, they remain solidly behind their team, and hope rookie coach Torsten Frings can deliver a miracle.

Football Soccer - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - German Bundesliga - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - 21/01/17 - Fernandes da Silva of RB Leipzig celebrates his goal with his teammates against Eintracht Frankfurt. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch DFL RULES TO LIMIT THE ONLINE USAGE DURING MATCH TIME TO 15 PICTURES PER GAME. IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED AT ANY TIME. FOR FURTHER QUERIES PLEASE CONTACT DFL DIRECTLY AT + 49 69 650050.

As it happened: Matchday 17 21.01.2017

Second hosts sixth in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening with RB Leipzig aiming to close the gap with Bayern Munich. Eintracht Frankfurt can return to the top four with a win. Follow all of the action live.
27.11. 2016 Gelsenkirchen, Deutschland, 1.Fußball- BL - FC Schalke 04 - SV Darmstadt 98 3-1 am 27.11. 2016 in der Veltins - Arena in Gelsenkirchen Trainer Norbert MEIER (SV98) Foto: Norbert Schmidt, Düsseldorf | Verwendung weltweit

Darmstadt part ways with coach Meier and sporting director Fach 05.12.2016

Darmstadt 98 have parted company with head coach Norbert Meier and sporting director Holger Fach. The move follows Darmstadt's 2-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Hamburg on the weekend.

04.12.2016 *** 1. Fußball Bundesliga: SV Darmstadt 98 - Hamburger SV, 13. Spieltag, Saison 2016 / 2017 am 04.12.2016, xmdx, 0-1 durch Michael GREGORITSCH (11, Hamburger SV), torjubel SV Darmstadt 98 - Hamburger SV 1 Football Bundesliga SV Darmstadt 98 Hamburg SV 13 Matchday Season 2016 2017 at 04 12 2016 xmdx 0 1 through Michael Gregoritsch 11 Hamburg SV goal celebration SV Darmstadt 98 Hamburg SV

Bundesliga: Hamburg finally get first win, Frankfurt and Augsburg draw 04.12.2016

At the thirteenth time of asking, Hamburg finally got their first Bundesliga win of the season edging out Darmstadt to move off the bottom. In Sunday's late game, it was a point each for Frankfurt and Augsburg.

29.10.2016+++Augsburg, Deutschland Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich scors the third goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Augsburg and Bayern Muenchen at WWK Arena on October 29, 2016 in Augsburg, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga round-up: Robert Lewandowski stars for Bayern, Schalke hold BVB in derby 29.10.2016

Robert Lewandowski scored two and made one as Bayern purred. Elsewhere, Schalke defended well to get a point in the Ruhr derby, while there were wins for Leipzig, Leverkusen, Freiburg and Mainz.

14.9.2016 *** Fußball: Champions League, Legia Warschau - Borussia Dortmund, Gruppenphase, Gruppe F, 1. Spieltag am 14.09.2016 in Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warschau. Dortmunds Spieler jubeln über das 2:0. Foto: Bernd Thissen/dpa Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen

Bundesliga: What to watch out for on Matchday 3 16.09.2016

The third matchday of the Bundesliga season is the latest in a flurry of fixtures as Bayern and Dortmund look to keep their European form. Here's what you should be watching.
Show more articles