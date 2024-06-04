  1. Skip to content
Darien jungle: Colombia, Panama deny abandoning migrants

Nita Blake-Persen
April 6, 2024

Colombia and Panama have denied accusations by Human Rights Watch that they had not done enough to help and protect migrants making their way through the dangerous jungle terrain between South and Central America known as the Darien Gap.

