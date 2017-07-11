Danny Fenster: Myanmar frees jailed US journalist

A US journalist who had been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar junta court was released on Monday, his employer and an ex-diplomat said.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson said Danny Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar, adding that he would be soon on his way home via Qatar.

"This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,'' Richardson said in a statement. "We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds."

Richardson, who has been on a "private humanitarian mission" to Myanmar this month, said he negotiated Fenster's release during face-to-face meetings with General Min Aung Hlaing, the country's military leader.

Fenster's employer also said he was released.

Who is Danny Fenster?

Fenster is the managing editor of the independent online news outlet Frontier Myanmar.

He was detained in Myanmar in May as he attempted to board a plane at Yangon International Airport to leave the military-ruled country.

On Friday, a Myanmar junta court sentenced Fenster to 11 years in jail over several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

His lawyer Than Zaw Aung said he was also found guilty of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

Fenster was the first foreign journalist to face such a harsh sentence in Mynamar since the military junta overthrew the elected government in February.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the decision, saying in a statement that it was "an unjust conviction of an innocent person.''

Fenster's family and the US State Department had called for his immediate release

Dozens of journalists arrested in Myanmar

Another US journalist working for a local news agency in Myanmar, Nathan Maung, was arrested on charges similar to those against Fenster. He was also released earlier this year.

Rights groups and watchdogs say Myanmar's military rulers have cracked down on the press, with several independent media outlets shut down, over 100 journalists arrested and at least 30 still in prison.

In the 2021 Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index, Myanmar was ranked 140 out of 180 countries. Since the coup, the Paris-based organization said journalists in Myanmar "face systematic arrest campaigns and censorship."

Security forces have also cracked down on anti-coup protesters, killing over 1,000 in violent clashes, according to activists.

Watch video 02:18 Myanmar releases political prisoners amid ASEAN tension





fb/rt (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)