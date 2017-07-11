Danny Fenster: Myanmar frees jailed US journalist — reports

A US journalist who had been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar junta court was released on Monday, his employer and a US diplomat said.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson said Danny Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar, adding that he would be soon on his way home via Qatar.

"This is the day that you hope will come when you do this work,'' Richardson said in a statement. "We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds."

Who is Danny Fenster?

Fenster is the managing editor of the independent online news outlet Frontier Myanmar.

Since May, he had been detained in Myanmar as he attempted to board a plane at Yangon International Airport to leave the military-ruled country.

On Friday, a Myanmar junta court sentenced Fenster to 11 years in jail over several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information.

His lawyer Than Zaw Aung said he was also found guilty of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations.

Fenster was the first foreign journalist to face such harsh sentence since the military junta overthrew the elected government in Myanmar.

Fenster's family and the US State Department had called for his immediate release

