Danish scientists stumble upon world's northernmost island

A Danish research team that set foot on what is apparently the planet's northernmost piece of land said the location was discovered by accident.

The news comes amid intensifying competition among Arctic nations such as the United States, Russia, Canada, Denmark and Norway for control of the North Pole and its surrounding seabed.

How did they find the island?

The group from Copenhagen University say they hadn't even been looking for the tiny island off the coast of Greenland, which was revealed by shifting pack ice.

Initially, the scientists thought they had arrived at Oodaaq — an island discovered by a Danish survey team in 1978 — to collect samples.

It waa only later, when they checked the exact location, they realized they had visited another island 780 meters (850 yards) northwest of it.

"We were informed that there had been an error on my GPS which had led us to believe that we were standing on Oodaaq Island," said Morten Rasch from Copenhagen University's department of geosciences and natural resource management.

"In reality, we had discovered a new island further north, a discovery that just slightly expands the kingdom" of Denmark, said Rasch, who was head of the mission.

"Everybody was happy that we found what we thought was Oodaaq island," said Swiss entrepreneur Christiane Leister, whose foundation financed the expedition.

"It's a bit like explorers in the past, who thought they'd landed in a certain place but actually found a totally different place."

However, the yet-to-be-named island, may not be around for long.

A short-lived islet?

The small island measures roughly 30 meters (some 100 feet) across and has a peak of about 3 meters. It consists of seabed mud as well as the type of soil and rock that is left behind by moving glaciers.

Any hope of extending territorial claims in the Arctic would depend on whether the island remains above sea level, even when the tide is at its highest.

Rasch told the AFP news agency it could be a "short-lived islet."

"No one knows how long it will remain," he said. "In principle, it could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits."

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Record holder Greenland holds a number of world records. It is the world's largest island, the least densely populated territory on Earth, and home to the only permanent ice sheet outside Antarctica. Most of its 56,000 residents are Inuit, descendants of those who migrated there from what is now Canada in the 13th century.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Home rule Greenland was granted home rule by Denmark in 1979. In 2008, Greenlanders voted in favor of an act that granted their government even more power. Before being a Danish territory, Greenland has also been under the Norwegian crown, and was even briefly claimed by Portuguese explorers in 1499.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island The North Pole Seen here in the capital, Nuuk, where about one third of Greenlanders live, is "Santa's mailbox." Thousands of letters addressed to St.Nicolas were delivered here every around Christmas each year. Some volunteers even sent handwritten responses to as many children as they could, until the mailbox was forced to close in 2018.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Melting ice Greenlanders were among the first to feel the affects of climate change, both from rising sea levels and melting arctic ice. Recently, scientists recorded a massive ice melt on the island that hadn't been predicted to occur until 2070. If the all of Greenland's ice disappears, sea levels will rise 23 feet, destroying massive amounts of coastal areas worldwide.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island The mighty muskox A sign in Greenland warns travels to be aware of passing muskoxen, famous for the intense odor sometimes by males. They are native only to Greenland, northern Canada, and Alaska. After centuries of declining populations due to overhunting, muskoxen have recently been making a comeback due to new hunting restrictions.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Tens of thousands of seals killed annually Much of Greenland's economy is dependent on fishing. One controversial form of fishing that is still allowed is seal hunting, often done by shooting seals that are sitting on ice sheets. Although it is widely accepted that the killing of seals could lead to extinction and other disasters for the ecosystem, some rural Greelanders entirely depend on hunting seals for their livelihood.

This is Greenland: the world's largest island Alternative transportation In some parts of Greenland, there are no roads, and locals must use dog sleds to get from village to village or to the sea. Snowmobiles must be important and are too expensive for many villagers. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



The team has recommended the tiny land mass be named "Qeqertaq Avannarleq"— meaning "the northernmost island" in Greenlandic.

Formerly a Norwegian, then Danish colony, Greenland became an autonomous territory in 1978 but remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

A number of US expeditions searched for the world's northernmost island in recent decades. In 2007, the Arctic veteran Dennis Schmitt discovered a similar island close by.

Although the island was exposed by moved pack ice, the scientists said its appearance now was not a direct consequence of global warming — although the phenomenon has been shrinking Greenland's ice sheet.

