 Danish police say terror not suspected as motive in Copenhagen mall shooting | News | DW | 04.07.2022

Police in Denmark have said a shooting in a shopping mall in which three people were killed does not appear to have been an act of terror. A 22-year-old, known to mental health services, was arrested after the shooting.

Emergency personnel carry stretchers at Fields shopping center

Danish police on Monday said a gunman who opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall — killing three people — most likely selected his victims at random and acted alone.

Officials said the 22-year-old suspect was known to mental health services and said they did not suspect a terror motive.

More to come...

