Danish police say terror not suspected as motive in Copenhagen mall shooting

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Police in Denmark have said a shooting in a shopping mall in which three people were killed does not appear to have been an act of terror. A 22-year-old, known to mental health services, was arrested after the shooting.
Danish police on Monday said a gunman who opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall — killing three people — most likely selected his victims at random and acted alone.
Officials said the 22-year-old suspect was known to mental health services and said they did not suspect a terror motive.
More to come...