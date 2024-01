Simon Young

01/08/2024 January 8, 2024

DW's Simon Young spoke with Danish Minister for Migration and Integration, Kaare Dybvad Bek, at the annual policy conference of the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Seeon. Minister Dybvad Bek talked about the Danish, German and EU migration policies, Denmark's reputation on the question of migration and Denmark's policy of sending asylum seekers to third countries.