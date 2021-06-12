Danish footballer Christian Eriksen awake after collapsing on pitch during Euro 2020 game

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on Saturday during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game with Nordic rivals Finland.

The incident happened towards the end of the first half when the 29-year-old dropped to the ground after playing a short pass.

Medics from the Danish team then rushed onto the pitch to treat Eriksen, who currently plays for Italian side Inter Milan. They then performed CPR on the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as he lay on the field before teammates formed a protective circle around him.

Medical treatment continued on the pitch for more than 15 minutes, before Eriksen was carried off on a stretcher with several of his Danish teammates, and a number of fans, visibly distressed.

Both teams then left the field and returned to their dressing rooms. Euro 2020 organizers UEFA then confirmed that the match was "suspended due to a medical emergency" and later tweeted to say that Eriksen's condition had "stabilized."

The Danish football federation later said he was awake. "Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,'' it wrote on Twitter. The news was later relayed over the stadium loudspeaker and greeted with cheers by those in the stands.

Despite the difficult circumstances, both sides agreed to continue the game where it left off on Saturday evening, just a few hours after it was suspended. The evening's other game, Belgium vs. Russia in St. Petersburg will also go ahead as planned.

Eriksen was Denmark's leading scorer in the qualifiers for the tournament, netting five goals, and played against Germany in a friendly last week.

