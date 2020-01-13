Daniel Pearl murder: Pakistan commutes death sentence of key accused

British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted for the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl. His lawyer says his sentence has been reduced to seven years in jail.
A Pakistani court on Thursday overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted and beheaded in Karachi in 2002, while researching a story about Islamist militants.
More to come...