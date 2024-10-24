Daniel Chapo of Frelimo wins Mozambique election

Election officials in Mozambique have announced ruling left-wing party Frelimo's Daniel Chapo as the winner of the presidential election. Government opponents say the vote was tainted with electoral fraud.

The Mozambican National Electoral Commission (CNE) on Thursday announced Daniel Chapo, of the ruling left-wing Frelimo party, as the winner of the country's presidential election.

Polls had been widely expected to return power to Frelimo, with the opposition alleging voter manipulation and electoral fraud in favor of Frelimo.

How the votes broke down

Chapo took 70.67% of the vote compared to 20.32% for his main opponent, independent candidate Venancio Mondlane. Opposition party Renamo's candidate Ossufo Momade came third with 5.81% of the total votes.

The 47-year-old Chapo would become Mozambique's first president born after independence from Portugal.

Mondlane, backed by the opposition Podemos party, has already claimed he won the vote.

The October 9 elections in the impoverished country were also for parliament and provincial governors.

Frelimo has held power in Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975.

The Mozambique capital, Maputo, was deserted ahead of the announcement of the results.

The EU's observer mission reported this week that some of its election observers had been prevented from monitoring counting in certain areas. It also said there was an "unjustified alteration" of results at some polling stations.

Opposition parties have alleged vote fraud since the day of the election.

Frelimo has often been accused of election rigging and has consistently denied this. Incumbent President Filipe Nyusi of Frelimo is stepping down having served the maximum two possible terms.

