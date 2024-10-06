  1. Skip to content
Dangerous diving - Child gold miners in the Philippines

June 10, 2024

The Philippines has vast deposits of gold. But much of it is mined by children. They alone are slender enough to dive deep into self-dug tunnels, through swamps or down to the seabed. The highly dangerous undertaking puts their lives at risk.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gsi9

All over the country, families are digging for gold in thousands of small-scale mines without supervision or controls: men, women and children, all hoping for a few nuggets that they can sell for a handful of pesos. In the swamps in the center of the country, 13-year-old Hato spends hours every day diving for gold in deep water-filled holes. He breathes through a thin plastic tube connected to an air compressor on his father's dugout canoe. One small puncture would mean certain death for the boy. 800 kilometers away, on the island of Leyte, 14-year-old Dennis Junior dives 20 meters deep into the warm, clear waters of the Bohol Sea, using the same improvised breathing equipment. Together with his father, he digs for gold on the seabed, filling sacks with sand and bringing them to the surface. We follow Hato and Dennis Junior in the Philippines as they go about their dangerous work. According to the NGO Human Rights Watch, thousands of children across the country are helping their parents search for gold.

Skip next section Similar stories from Philippines

Similar stories from Philippines

An elderly farmer stands in a dry rice field

Rice farmers in Philippines battle drought

The El Nino weather pattern has led to significant agricultural losses, with rice farmers struggling to make ends meet.
Food SecurityJune 6, 202401:29 min
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agent prepares to destroy chemicals and laboratory equipment

Philippines: Duterte 'must face reckoning' for drug war

Philippines' justice secretary spent years in prison on what she calls fabricated charges linked to drug trafficking.
PoliticsFebruary 26, 202405:02 min
A woker making a candle at a factory in Manila, the Philippines

Philippines: Producing candles for All Saints' Day

Candles play a big role during All Saints' and All Souls' Day holidays, so factories ramp up production in advance.
SocietyNovember 3, 202303:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
external

Ndumie's vision for South Africa: To love and to let love

Ndumie Funda fought apartheid in her youth. Today, she continues to confront hatred in South Africa — against lesbians.
Human RightsApril 26, 202403:57 min
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up