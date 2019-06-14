Dane becomes Germany's first foreign mayor

Danish national Claus Ruhe Madsen on Sunday won a run-off to become mayor of the northern German city of Rostock, becoming the first foreigner to secure the post.

Madsen, an independent, claimed about 57% of the vote beating Steffen Bockhahn of the far-left Linke with around 43%.

The 46-year-old's candidacy was supported by Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), who did not field their own candidates.

Madsen beat off competition from seven other first-round candidates for the position, which has become vacant as a result of incumbent Roland Methling's retirement.

Originally from Copenhagen, Madsen has been living in Germany since 1992 and moved to Rostock about seven years later.

Before taking on the mayoralty, he was President of the Rostock Chamber of Industry and Commerce for six years while managing five furniture stores.

Madsen's wife will run the businesses during his 7-year term.

His win comes on the same day that voters in the eastern city of Görlitz rejected the Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate for mayor, Sebastian Wippel, amid fears the far-right, anti-immigration party had strengthened its support in the border area.

