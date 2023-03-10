Dancing Despite a Disability

Sophie Hauenherm was well on her way to becoming a professional dancer when fate intervened: An abscess left her partially paralyzed. But this life change has not held the young woman back.

Also on Euromaxx:

Image: DW

Cute and cuddly? Germans and their pets

Germans love their animals and it shows! Euromaxx reporter Hannah Hummel highlights the relationship between Germans and their pets.

Image: DW

Medieval fascination – combat sport in Spain

Dressed and armed as knights, teams of men and women compete in battle in Castile, Spain. Every year, international fans of the Middle Ages immerse themselves in history for the Medieval Combat World Tournament.

Image: DW

Specialty of Switzerland: Traditional raclette

Switzerland is world-renowned for its cheeses, which appear in many of the country’s traditional dishes. Find out how an authentic raclette is prepared and eaten!

On the track of the Sámi culture

Reindeer, nature and extreme sub-zero temperatures. The Sámi are the last indigenous Europeans. Euromaxx reporter Diana Piñeros immersed herself in the Sámi culture in Sweden, above the Arctic Circle.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 11.03.2023 – 04:30 UTC

SAT 11.03.2023 – 13:30 UTC

SUN 12.03.2023 – 01:30 UTC

SUN 12.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

SUN 12.03.2023 – 17:30 UTC

MON 13.03.2023 – 00:02 UTC

MON 13.03.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 12.03.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3