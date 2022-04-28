Dancer Sam BB presents Congo's capital Brazzaville

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Dancer Sam BB shows us the artistic side of Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo.
Underrepresented, underfunded and led by foreign sets of standards and ideas – that's how you could describe the African media landscape.
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has insisted that an agreement on grain exports did not stipulate that Moscow would stop hitting Ukrainian "military targets."
Drug abuse has risen across Africa for years. The World Health Organization says job losses and school closures increased drug use during and after the pandemic.
From sky-high interest rates to the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic: There are many reasons why millions of young Kenyans are now trapped in a cycle of debt.
