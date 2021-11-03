 Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for fiction | Books | DW | 03.11.2021

Books

Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for fiction

It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.

Damon Galgut

Damon Galgut has won the 2021 Booker Prize

South African author Damon Galgut has won the £50,000 (€58,750) Booker Prize for "The Promise."

The South African playwright and novelist wrote his first novel aged 17 and won the 2015 Sunday Times Fiction Prize for his eighth book, "Arctic Summer." 

"It's taken a long while to get here, and now I think that I shouldn't be here," Galgut said somewhat modestly, adding that he was "stunned" to win the award. He also dedicated the prize to all African writers. "I would like to accept this on behalf of all the stories ... that come from this wonderful continent," he said.

Cover of the novel, The Promise

'The Promise' was a favorite for the prize

His latest novel narrates the story of a white South African farming family across four decades that are punctuated by a death in the clan. The matriarch's dying wish — or promise — is to gift a house on the property to the Black woman who has worked for them her whole life. But the children are conflicted over whether to follow through on their mother's wish.

"Basically, apartheid’s dead and gone, but apartheid is still here," Galgut said in an interview with The Irish Timesabout the novel's underlying theme. "The laws of apartheid are not on the statute books anymore. But effectively, the economy keeps everyone more or less where they were."

'The legacies of the past'

During the ceremony at BBC’s Radio Theatre in London, the chair of the Booker Prize judges, historian Maya Jasanoff, said all six shortlisted novels "share a sense of innovation" and are "very immersive." The novels contained a "sense of the present ... by dealing with the legacies of the past," she added.

Speaking of Galgut's "The Promise," she said it combined "an extraordinary story, rich themes, the history of the last 40 years in South Africa, in an incredibly well-wrought package.''

The ceremony included a conversation between the 2020 winner Douglas Stuart — for "Shuggie Bain" — with the Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, the traditional encounter having been postponed because of the pandemic.

The BBC’s Samira Ahmed also interviewed Nigerian poet and novelist Ben Okri, who won the Booker three decades ago in 1991 with "The Famished Road" and reflected on how the prize changed his life.

The other five authors shortlisted authors included US debut novelist Patricia Lockwood, Sri Lankan writer Anuk Arudpragasam and British Somali novelist Nadifa Mohamed. Here is a short introduction to their nominations for the 2021 Booker Prize.

Patricia Lockwood with her book No One Is Talking About This

Patricia Lockwood is the only debut novelist on the list

1. Patricia Lockwood

The US poet and writer is the only debut novelist on the 2021 shortlist, with "No One is Talking About This" also shortlisted for the Women's Prize for Fiction. Having previously written two poetry collections, and the memoir "Priestdaddy," the contributing editor to the London Review of Books has penned a poignant drama of life in the internet age. The book tells the story of a social media guru who travels a world dominated by her existence on the internet, which she refers to as 'the portal.' Two urgent texts from her mother pierce the guru's bubble.

Booker Prize 2021 Short List

Nadifa Mohamed is the first British Somalian to make the shortlist

2. Nadifa Mohamed

The first British Somali novelist to be shortlisted for the Booker Prize, Nadifa Mohamed's third novel, "The Fortune Men," is the harrowing fictionalized story of Mahmood Mattan, a father and petty thief who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1952 — and the last man to be hanged in Cardiff Prison in Wales. When a shopkeeper is brutally killed, the accused Mahmood, a Somali immigrant, is secure in his innocence — until the trial nears and he comes face-to-face with a conspiracy and innate prejudices that will deal him the ultimate punishment. "I knew I wanted to make the line between fact and fiction imperceptible," said the author.

Author holds his book

Richard Powers: The author of bestselling 'The Overstory' has been nominated for the second time for 'Bewilderment'

3. Richard Powers

The award-winning American author of 13 novels has been shortlisted twice for the Booker, and this year is in the running for "Bewilderment." After "The Overstory" made the list in 2018, and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, "Bewilderment" details a special relationship between a scientist father and his loving son who wants to save the world but has just attacked a friend at school. Should the boy get medication? His father instead takes him on a journey into space to understand his own destructive planet. 

4. Anuk Arudpragasam

The Sri Lankan Tamil novelist, who studied in the US, is shortlisted for his second novel, "A Passage North." Arudpragasam was in the reckoning for the Dylan Thomas Prize in 2017 and his book, "A Passage North," is a story of coming to terms with life in the wake of the devastation wreaked by Sri Lanka's 30-year civil war. As Krishan makes the long trip by train from Colombo into a wartorn Tamil province in the north to attend a family funeral, so begins a journey into the scarred soul of a broken land.

Maggie Shipstead holds up her book, Great Circle

Maggie Shipstead's third novel, 'Great Circle,' sees parallel worlds collide

5. Maggie Shipstead

The American novelist is shortlisted for her third novel, "Great Circle," which is set to follow the success of her 2012 debut novel, "Seating Arrangements" a New York Times bestseller and winner of the Dylan Thomas Prize. "Great Circle" portrays the intersecting lives of a pioneering female aviator and the actress who portrays her on-screen decades later. When daredevil Marian Graves in 1950 sets off on her ultimate adventure, the Great Circle — a flight around the globe — she is never seen again. Half a century later, Hadley Baxter, a scandal-ridden Hollywood actress, whose own parents perished in a plane crash, is irresistibly drawn to play Marian Graves.

  • Indian Writer Arundhati Roy in 1997

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Arundhati Roy - 'The God of Small Things' (1997)

    Arundhati Roy took the literary world by storm in 1997 with her story of fraternal twins Rahel and Estha coming of age amid political turbulence in Kerala in Southern India. Against the backdrop of their struggling blind grandmother's factory, the story set in the late 1960s dwells on India's entrenched caste society, its religious diversity and complex social hierarchies.

  • Michael Ondaatje speaks after winning the The Golden Man Booker in London

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Michael Ondaatje - 'The English Patient' (1992)

    Michael Ondaatje’s celebrated 1992 Booker-winning novel explores four lives that intersect in an Italian villa as World War II draws to an end and bombs fall on Hiroshima. An exhausted nurse, a maimed thief and a wary military engineer are haunted by the English patient upstairs, who is burned beyond recognition. The novel was adapted into a 1996 film that won nine Oscars.

  • Margaret Atwood poses to promote her novel, The Heart Goes Last in Toronto

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Margaret Atwood - 'Blind Assassin' (2000)

    The Canadian author might be best known for "The Handmaid's Tale" (1985), but "The Blind Assassin" won her the Booker prize in 2000. A multilayered drama that weaves its narrative threads across past and present, fiction and reality," said the jury of this iconic story about an aging woman who reflects on her sister's mysterious early death and the resulting scandal.

  • Authors Hilary Mantel wins the Man Booker Prize for Fiction

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Hilary Mantel - 'Bring up the Bodies' (2012)

    The sequel to Hilary Mantel's Tudor England historical novel "Wolf Hall" (also a Booker winner, making her the first woman and British author to win twice), "Bring Up the Bodies" sees Anne Boleyn, for whom Henry VIII broke with the Catholic Church, fail to bear a son to secure the Tudor line. The king’s chief minister, Thomas Cromwell, must now find a solution to secure his own future.

  • Book cover: The Narrow Road to the Deep North

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Richard Flanagan - 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' (2014)

    Set in a Japanese prisoner of war camp, the Australian author's historical novel was a brutal depiction of of the infamous Thailand-Burma Death Railway during World War II. It centers on an Australian surgeon in the camp who remains haunted by his affair with his uncle’s young wife as he struggles to save men from starvation, cholera and torture.

  • Novelist George Saunders holds up a book

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    George Saunders - 'Lincoln in the Bardo' (2017)

    American short story writer George Saunders' first full-length novel, "Lincoln in the Bardo," was an experimental work that was praised by the judging chair for "its innovation ... the way in which it paradoxically brought to life these almost-dead souls." It sees President Abraham Lincoln visit the body of his 11-year-old son, whose soul still lives on, in a Washington cemetery in 1862.

  • Bernardine Evaristo portrait

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Bernardine Evaristo - 'Girl, Woman, Other' (2019)

    "With vivid originality, irrepressible wit and sly wisdom, Bernardine Evaristo presents a gloriously new kind of history for this old country," wrote the Booker Prize jury of the first Black writer to win the prize (shared with Margaret Atwood for "The Testaments"). The novel traces the lives of 12 mostly women and Black people coming of age in the UK across diverse generations and social classes.

  • A boy and and a women lie in bed

    The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

    Douglas Stuart - 'Shuggie Bain' (2020)

    It took 10 years to write and was rejected 32 times before it was finally published. Yet the 2020 Booker Prize jury needed just an hour to pick Douglas Stuart's "Shuggie Bain" as the winner from six shortlisted works. "I am absolutely stunned," said Stuart. The debut novel draws on his own life growing up gay in impoverished Glasgow in the 1980s while struggling with his mother's alcoholism.

    Author: Stuart Braun


