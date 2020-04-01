 Damascus, Moscow accused of ′war crimes′ in northwestern Syria | News | DW | 11.05.2020

News

Damascus, Moscow accused of 'war crimes' in northwestern Syria

Schools and clinics in northwestern Syria were targeted in 18 attacks between April last year and February, according to Amnesty International. The rights group accuses Syria’s regime and Russian forces of “war crimes.”

A building lies in ruins after being hit by a barrel bomb (picture-alliance/AA/J. al Rifai)

Amnesty International on Monday accused Syria and Russia of a "myriad of serious violations of international humanitarian law” in the northwest of the war-ravaged country.

Citing 18 air and ground attacks between April 2019 and late February 2020, the rights group blamed the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and allied Russian forces which have retaken swathes of Syria and encroached on Idlib, an enclave crowded with 3 million civilians and rebels, near the border with Turkey.

Read more: IS takes advantage of coronavirus to ramp up attacks in Iraq, Syria

Watch video 02:42

Coronavirus in Idlib raises fears of humanitarian disaster

Drawing on interviews with 70 people, including United Nations staff, and using  satellite imagery and radio traffic, Amnesty's regional director Heba Morayef said the attacks were "aimed at terrorizing the civilian population.”

Most attacks happened this year

The majority of attacks had occurred this past January and February, said Amnesty, during an onslaught that began in December which left 500 civilians dead and displaced almost a million people.

The report highlights Russian airstrikes near a hospital in the town of Ariha on January 29 that flattened at least two residential buildings, killing, it said, 11 civilians.

Watch video 02:39

Hopes of justice for victims of Assad regime

Read more: Syria: Major schism over control emerges within Assad family

In two attacks, Syrian troops had used the method of barrel bombing, said Amnesty, also blaming the Syrian regime for a recent cluster bomb attack on a school.

That incident in Idlib city on February 25 killed three people, said Amnesty, citing an abhorrent pattern of widespread and systematic attacks.”

Syria's war began in 2011 and has left more than 380,000 people dead and displaced millions. From 2015, Russian jets allied with Assad began attacking rebel areas.

ipj/mm (dpa, AFP)

Syrian refugees in Lebanon more scared of starvation than COVID-19

With social distancing impossible in tents, a coronavirus outbreak in one of Lebanon's Syrian refugee camps would quickly turn catastrophic. Yet, many Syrians have more existential fears than those posed by the virus. (06.05.2020)  

Syrien Konflikt l Zahlreiche Tote nach Kämpfen in Idlib

Syria: Record drop in monthly death toll 01.04.2020

Fewer civilians were killed In March in the war in Syria than in any other month since the conflict began in 2011. Aid groups fear the arrival of coronavirus in the war-torn country.

Syrien Idlib Ariha Luftangriff

Russia rejects UN war crime accusations 03.03.2020

The Kremlin was responding to UN investigators accusing Moscow of being party to airstrikes in Syria targeting civilian areas indiscriminately. The dispute coincides with mounting tension in Syria's Idlib province.

Konflikt in Syrien

Germany says Syria and Russia responsible for Idlib 'war crimes' 27.02.2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has criticized the Russian and Syrian government's indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Idlib. The minister said "those responsible must be held accountable." 

