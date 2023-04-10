  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Easter
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during the fourth day of a series of teachings in Bodhgaya on January 5, 2020.
Image: SUMAN/AFP/Getty Images
Religion

Dalai Lama apologizes to young boy after kiss controversy

Dharvi Vaid
12 minutes ago

A widely circulated video in which the Dalai Lama can be seen kissing a child has irked people online.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PrpA

The Dalai Lama has issued a statement of apology after a video of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader purportedly kissing a child on the lips sparked a social media outcry.

The clip that went viral on social media shows the top Buddhist spiritual leader kissing a young boy during what appears to be a public interaction. The Dalai Lama is then seen sticking out his tongue and can be heard asking the child to suck it.

Media reported that the video was taken in a suburb of Dharamshala city in northern India, on February 28.

A statement from the Dalai Lama's office in Dharamshala, published on Monday, apologized over a recent meeting where the young boy asked if he could give the spiritual head "a hug."

The statement, however, did not refer to the words in the video.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," the Dalai Lama's office said.

"His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," it added.

In 2019, the Nobel Peace Prize winner had found himself in the middle of a controversy when he said in a BBC interview that if his successor were to be a woman, "she should be attractive."

He apologized for his comments soon after.

Flight of the Dalai Lama to India

Edited by: Richard Connor

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.dalailama.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirms the 2023 election date

Turkey elections: Who's running against Erdogan?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The underside of a umbrella

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

Society6 hours ago05:46 min
More from Africa

Asia

A coffee shop dedicated to the memory of drug war victims in Manila

Philippine cafe keeps alive memory of 'drug war' victims

Philippine cafe keeps alive memory of 'drug war' victims

Society12 hours ago03:10 min
More from Asia

Germany

Protest banners with messages such as "The league belongs to all of us - against investors!" and "Stop investors, save football!"

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The 86-year-old pontiff used his traditional Easter message to express his concern about conflicts across the world.

Pope Francis calls for peace in Easter message

Pope Francis calls for peace in Easter message

Religion15 hours ago02:27 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Archive image to illustrate the story of rescue workers recovering people from waters in the Mediterranean Sea. Not depicting the April 8, 2023 incidents.

Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; more than 20 missing, 4 dead

Migrant boats sink off Tunisia; more than 20 missing, 4 dead

MigrationApril 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Benjamin Ferencz speaking at the Einsatzgruppen Trial in Nuremberg - besuited man speaking at rostrum with microphone

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

Ben Ferencz: D-Day vet, Nuremberg prosecutor, ICC visionary

HistoryApril 9, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

President Lula da Silva of Brazil giving a speech

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

Business4 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage