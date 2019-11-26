 Daimler to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by 2022 | News | DW | 29.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Daimler to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by 2022

German carmaker Daimler said the job cuts would help fund the "high investments" needed to transition to electric cars.

Mercedes-Benz worker (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

German carmaker Daimler announced Friday it would slash thousands of jobs worldwide to help cut costs as it rolls out electric vehicles.

The Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz said it aims to "cut thousands of jobs" worldwide by 2022 that would save €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in staff costs. The layoffs include eliminating 10% of management positions.

The cull aims to divert resources to develop CO2 neutral vehicles that require "high investments," Daimler said in a statement.

The company wants to reduce vacant positions, expand opportunities for partial retirement and in Germany offer a severance program to reduce administrative positions.

The iconic German automaker has been struggling with falling profits, hurt by expensive recalls linked to its diesel engines,softening demand amid a global slowdown and a costly switch to autonomous, electric vehicles (EVs).

cw/rt (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Daimler issues mass van recall over emission violations

The excessive emissions concern at least 260,000 Mercedes "Sprinter" vans. The Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal first broke four years ago and has had ongoing repercussions for the industry ever since. (11.10.2019)  

German carmaker Audi to slash 9,500 jobs by 2025

Audi has announced it will cut 9,500 jobs by 2025 to make itself more "lean and sustainable," saving €6 billion ($6.6 billion) in costs. Audi will also create 2,000 new jobs, bringing the total number lost to 7,500. (26.11.2019)  

Mercedes maker Daimler targets €1 billion in savings with job cuts

The German automaker has warned that tougher emissions rules in the EU will hurt its profits over the next two years. Daimler is struggling with falling profits as it looks to make a costly switch to electric vehicles. (14.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Audi Fabrik Ingolstadt

German carmaker Audi to slash 9,500 jobs by 2025 26.11.2019

Audi has announced it will cut 9,500 jobs by 2025 to make itself more "lean and sustainable," saving €6 billion ($6.6 billion) in costs. Audi will also create 2,000 new jobs, bringing the total number lost to 7,500.

IAA Frankfurt Mercedes Daimler

Mercedes maker Daimler targets €1 billion in savings with job cuts 14.11.2019

The German automaker has warned that tougher emissions rules in the EU will hurt its profits over the next two years. Daimler is struggling with falling profits as it looks to make a costly switch to electric vehicles.

Bolivien Lithium-Produktion in Uyuni

Bolivians protest over lithium deal with German company 08.10.2019

Locals are demanding more benefits from a planned German lithium project. The raw material is key to expanding battery cell production for electric cars.

Advertisement