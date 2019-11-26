Daimler to cut thousands of jobs worldwide by 2022

German carmaker Daimler said the job cuts would help fund the "high investments" needed to transition to electric cars.
German carmaker Daimler announced Friday it would slash thousands of jobs worldwide to help cut costs as it rolls out electric vehicles.
The Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz said it aims to "cut thousands of jobs" worldwide by 2022 that would save €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in staff costs. The layoffs include eliminating 10% of management positions.
The cull aims to divert resources to develop CO2 neutral vehicles that require "high investments," Daimler said in a statement.
The company wants to reduce vacant positions, expand opportunities for partial retirement and in Germany offer a severance program to reduce administrative positions.
The iconic German automaker has been struggling with falling profits, hurt by expensive recalls linked to its diesel engines,softening demand amid a global slowdown and a costly switch to autonomous, electric vehicles (EVs).
