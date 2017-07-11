 Daimler plans larger stake in James Bond carmaker Aston Martin | News | DW | 27.10.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Daimler plans larger stake in James Bond carmaker Aston Martin

German auto giant Daimler has announced plans to ramp up its partnership with Aston Martin and take a stake of up to 20% in the struggling British luxury carmaker.

An Aston Martin car exhibtion at the London Stock Exchange in 2018

German auto giant Daimler announced on Tuesday that it was stepping up its technical cooperation with Aston Martin that could see the Stuttgart-based firm take a stake of up to 20% in the British carmaker. 

The deal gives Aston Martin access to Mercedes-Benz's next-generation hybrid and electric powertrains, as well as other vehicle components and systems. 

The deal forms part of a turnaround strategy drawn up by Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers, formerly the head of Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz's performance sports car unit.

Daimler said it will increase its stake in Aston Martin gradually over the next three years. The company said it would not look to own more than 20% of the British firm, which is based in Gaydon, central England.

The two companies first joined forces in 2013, when Daimler took a 5% stake and worked with the British brand on engine development.

Aston Martin reported a pre-tax loss of £29 million (€32 million, $37.7 million) for the third quarter of this year, compared with a profit of £43 million (€47 million) over the same period last year.

jf/ (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Are German carmakers too dependent on China?

One in three German cars are sold in China. The world's largest car market is increasingly developing into a lifeline for manufacturers during the coronavirus pandemic. But this also creates risks.  

Coronavirus compounds problems for German carmakers

German carmakers are shuttering their European plants as the virus takes a toll on demand and supply chains. The crisis — the biggest the industry has seen since the World War II — could not have come at a worse time.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mass bankruptcies loom over German automotive supplier  

Advertisement