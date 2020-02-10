Daimler doubles down on job cuts as electric era beckons

If investors needed further proof that the transition by German carmakers to electromobility will be painful, it could well come on Tuesday. Despite another record-selling year for Daimler's Mercedes brand, the luxury auto manufacturer is expected to confirm a much deeper raft of austerity measures than the 10,000 job losses announced last year.

During the firm's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Chairman Ola Källenius is now expected to announce plans to cut 15,000 staff, according to the German business daily Handelsblatt. The new figure represents a 5% reduction in overall headcount.

As well as offering early and partial retirement, the redundancy program will also affect mid-career employees, the paper said, without giving exact details on where the ax may fall. But it's been known for years that the move to electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing would require far fewer assembly workers.

More savings sought

Handelsblatt said the €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in savings from the original plan is now likely to be significantly higher. But then so too will the restructuring costs. Loss-making projects will also face tighter scrutiny and could even face the chop, especially those not part of Daimler's core business. The financial publication singled out projects at the firm's innovations hub, Lab 1886, for possible culling.

Preliminary financial results released last month showed Daimler made an operating profit of €5.6 billion in 2019, about half its previous year's figures, which were already lower than in 2017.

Naturally, Daimler's future strategy involves stepping up investments in electric models, as it seeks to dethrone US rival Tesla as the king of the battery-powered market. But Daimler also plans to trim its offering, which means several Mercedes classes, including the S-Class Cabrio, the S-Class Coupe and the X Class are likely doomed.

Watch video 01:39 Share Record surge for Tesla shares Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XFBU Record surge for Tesla shares

Dieselgate lingers

Despite the urgent need to deliver on the huge potential of electric vehicles — after all, Telsa's Model 3 made up 14% of global EV sales last year, Daimler is still dogged by the emissions-cheating scandal that saw some 700,000 of its vehicles fitted with devices that could skirt pollution regulations.

The Stuttgart-headquartered firm said last month it had set aside an extra €1.1 billion to deal with legal disputes and vehicle recalls as a result of Dieselgate, which first rocked fellow German automaker Volkswagen in 2015, before others were implicated. The new figure is in addition to the €1.6 billion already earmarked. Some auto industry experts think the firm will face even more costs over the scandal.

Like other carmakers, Daimler could also face huge fines next year from the European Union if it fails to meet the bloc's CO2 emissions targets. Data from the European Federation for Transport and Environment suggests the luxury carmaker will need to boost sales of electric vehicles by between 10 and 18% to avoid fines of almost 1 € billion.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Old-school biking Until recently, the classic old bicycle would have been an obvious option for anyone wanting to get active outdoors. These days, however, there are a number of electric alternatives that require slightly less exertion. But e-bikes and e-scooters aren't always as eco-friendly as you might think, and can cause other problems too.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? The electro-classic The e-bike, an enhanced bicycle if you will, is probably the best-known electric alternative to regular bikes. The battery motor makes it move faster and is especially helpful on inclines. One problem: Because it makes biking less exhausting, more seniors who would normally not head out into the traffic anymore, ride e-bikes. That has lead to an increase in accidents.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? The battery problem Another issue with e-bikes is the battery, the production of which requires a lot of natural resources. E-bikes run on rechargeable lithium batteries. Digging this metal out of the earth is no easy feat and requires large lithium mines. It's also a finite resource. In 2018, the world's remaining lithium reserves were estimated at 53.8 million tons.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Growing energy demand Electric modes of transportation don't emit CO2, but e-bike batteries have to be charged regularly. The same is true, of course, for batteries of e-scooters, e-skateboards monowheels, hoverboards, … See a trend there? The demand for electricity is growing and not all of it is met with energy from renewable sources.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Many new ideas — and many more batteries As companies keep coming up with cool new e-gadgets for us to buy, the number of batteries that need to be charged is likely to keep rising. In addition to regular e-bikes, there are even e-unicycles. Not into peddling? Then how about a hoverboard, inspired by cult classic "Back to the Future II"?

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Last mile scooters E-scooters are similar to the scooters you might remember from your childhood. These new ones, however, don't rely exclusively on our feet to propel them forward, but on battery power. That makes them more eco-friendly than vehicles with a combustion engine, but many people only use them to travel the "last mile" from a bus stop or car park to wherever they're going.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Illegal fun Up until now, zipping along the streets on an e-scooter was illegal in Germany. Because of their little "engine," you'd need certain permits for e-scooters (like a license for a car), but those weren't available. Starting in the summer of 2019, Germans will be allowed to drive e-scooters with a maximum speed of up to 20 kph (12 mph) on bike paths. In the US, that's been legal for a while. Author: Carla Bleiker



Sales still growing

Daimler has yet to be fully impacted by the global slowdown in new vehicle sales. Last year, it sold 2.34 million vehicles — a ninth consecutive record year.

But although the firm's Mercedes brand saw growth of 1.3% globally, sales of the firm's micro Smart models fell 9.3%, while its trucks division saw a 4% annual drop.

Daimler continues to perform strongly in China, the world's largest auto market. Last year, Mercedes sales grew by 6.2%. But in another key market, the United States, the German firm's market share fell 3% between 2014 and 2018, according to LMC Automotive. Tesla, meanwhile, has seen sales grow tenfold.

Added to that, profit margins from Daimler's automotive businesses are falling, from around 9% to 3% in 2019, according to the London-based brokerage, Evercore ISI.

Output delays would hurt growth

Rumors emerged last month that Daimler may also struggle to meet its production targets for its new electric models. A report by the German weekly Manager Magazin suggested the company would have to slash output of its EQC models due to a shortage of battery cells from its supplier LG Chem.

Daimler denied that its planned 60,000 output would be cut in half in 2020, but those rumors continue to linger. The Handelsblatt report published on Monday spoke of a crisis in the company over its finances and the battery issue.

The company's woes even led to rumors that Mercedes would pull out of Formula One, although they have also been denied.

Investors see Tuesday's announcement as an opportunity for Källenius to prove that he's more than a man with great vision. The Swede, who took over the post of CEO from Dieter Zetsche in May, has faced criticism over whether he is prepared to make the difficult decisions necessary to steer the firm out of its current financial mess.