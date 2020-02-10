Daimler doubles down on austerity as electric era beckons

If investors needed further proof that the transition by German carmakers to electromobility will be painful, Tuesday's news conference by new Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius certainly provided it.

Despite another record-selling year for the firm's Mercedes brand, the luxury auto manufacturer announced its 2019 net profit fell by almost two thirds to €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion). In the fourth quarter, the Stuttgart-based company lost €11 million, compared with a profit of €1.64 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

The firm said it had set aside an extra €1.5 billion in charges relating to the Dieselgate scandal that saw some 700,000 of its vehicles fitted with devices that could skirt pollution regulations. The figure is in addition to the €4 billion already announced, to deal with legal costs, recalls and fines.

Källenius admitted the next three years would be "tough" for Daimler and promised to work "around the clock" to return the firm to a better footing. He said the company had introduced far-reaching measures to reduce costs, referencing the €1.4 billion austerity program announced last year.

Electric investment is critical

Daimler's woes are exacerbated by the huge investment it is currently undertaking in electromobility and autonomous transport, as it seeks to dethrone US rival Tesla as the king of the battery-powered market. But having previously underestimated the speed of the technological change, the German national treasure now faces a huge uphill battle.

"Daimler has fallen behind, especially when it comes to the No.1 topic of the future: e-mobility," auto analyst Jürgen Pieper told DW ahead of the news conference. "It is actually in danger of falling out of the group of companies leading us towards this new future."

Earlier on Tuesday, the firm restated its plan to undertake a "worldwide, socially responsible reduction of jobs," including the cutting of management positions. However, Källenius did not give specific figures. A day earlier, the German business daily Handelsblatt reported that Källenius would announce plans to cut 15,000 staff — a third more than announced last year, as electric vehicle production requires far fewer assembly workers.

Speaking at Tuesday's news conference, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm estimated the total cost of the corporate restructuring would be around €2 billion.

Daimler also said would also slash employee bonuses from nearly €5,000 to just €600. Investors, meanwhile, will see a dividend of just 90 cents per share versus €3.25 last year.



Watch video 01:39 Share Record surge for Tesla shares Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XFBU Record surge for Tesla shares

More fines on the horizon

Like other carmakers, Daimler could also face huge fines next year from the European Union if it fails to meet the bloc's CO2 emissions targets. Data from the European Federation for Transport and Environment suggests the luxury carmaker will need to boost sales of electric vehicles by between 10 and 18% to avoid fines of almost 1 € billion.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Old-school biking Until recently, the classic old bicycle would have been an obvious option for anyone wanting to get active outdoors. These days, however, there are a number of electric alternatives that require slightly less exertion. But e-bikes and e-scooters aren't always as eco-friendly as you might think, and can cause other problems too.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? The electro-classic The e-bike, an enhanced bicycle if you will, is probably the best-known electric alternative to regular bikes. The battery motor makes it move faster and is especially helpful on inclines. One problem: Because it makes biking less exhausting, more seniors who would normally not head out into the traffic anymore, ride e-bikes. That has lead to an increase in accidents.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? The battery problem Another issue with e-bikes is the battery, the production of which requires a lot of natural resources. E-bikes run on rechargeable lithium batteries. Digging this metal out of the earth is no easy feat and requires large lithium mines. It's also a finite resource. In 2018, the world's remaining lithium reserves were estimated at 53.8 million tons.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Growing energy demand Electric modes of transportation don't emit CO2, but e-bike batteries have to be charged regularly. The same is true, of course, for batteries of e-scooters, e-skateboards monowheels, hoverboards, … See a trend there? The demand for electricity is growing and not all of it is met with energy from renewable sources.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Many new ideas — and many more batteries As companies keep coming up with cool new e-gadgets for us to buy, the number of batteries that need to be charged is likely to keep rising. In addition to regular e-bikes, there are even e-unicycles. Not into peddling? Then how about a hoverboard, inspired by cult classic "Back to the Future II"?

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Last mile scooters E-scooters are similar to the scooters you might remember from your childhood. These new ones, however, don't rely exclusively on our feet to propel them forward, but on battery power. That makes them more eco-friendly than vehicles with a combustion engine, but many people only use them to travel the "last mile" from a bus stop or car park to wherever they're going.

E-Bikes and co: How eco-friendly is electromobility? Illegal fun Up until now, zipping along the streets on an e-scooter was illegal in Germany. Because of their little "engine," you'd need certain permits for e-scooters (like a license for a car), but those weren't available. Starting in the summer of 2019, Germans will be allowed to drive e-scooters with a maximum speed of up to 20 kph (12 mph) on bike paths. In the US, that's been legal for a while. Author: Carla Bleiker



Perhaps surprisingly, Daimler has yet to be fully impacted by the global slowdown in new vehicle sales. Last year, it maintained the same overall unit sales of 3.3 million as the previous year. Mercedes sold 2.34 million cars — a ninth consecutive record year.

But although Mercedes saw growth of 1.3% globally, sales of the firm's micro Smart models fell 9.3%, while its trucks division saw a 4% annual drop.

Daimler continues to perform strongly in China, the world's largest auto market. Last year, Mercedes sales grew by 6.2%. But in another key market, the United States, the German firm's market share fell 3% between 2014 and 2018, according to LMC Automotive. Tesla, meanwhile, has seen sales grow tenfold.

Added to that, automotive profit margins are falling, from around 9% to 3% in 2019, according to the London-based brokerage, Evercore ISI.

Output delays would hurt growth

Rumors emerged last month that Daimler may also struggle to meet production targets for its new electric models. A report by the German weekly Manager Magazin suggested the company would have to slash output of its EQC models due to a shortage of battery cells from its supplier LG Chem.

Daimler denied that its planned 60,000 output would be cut in half in 2020, but those rumors continue to linger. The Handelsblatt report published on Monday spoke of a crisis in the company over its finances and the battery issue.

Frank Schwope, automotive analyst at German lender Nord LB said in a research note that as Daimler now faces numerous electric competitors, it should now consider a merger.

He called for either a tie-up with BMW, a German-French solution with Renault and Nissan or a German-Chinese-Swedish solution with Geely and Volvo.

However, "the hurdles for a merger are very high given the shareholder structure and political interests," Schwope admitted.

