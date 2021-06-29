 #DailyDrone: The M/S Stadt Köln | DW Travel | DW | 13.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

#DailyDrone: The M/S Stadt Köln

The association “Freunde und Förderer des Historischen Ratsschiffes MS Stadt Köln e.V.” receives the @Kulturerbe_DNK Monument Conservation Award. Our #DailyDrone flies you to this masterpiece of shipbuilding.

Watch video 01:30

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

More in the Media Center

Hoher Forst erzgebirge.

#DailyDrone: Flächendenkmal „Hoher Forst“ 29.06.2021

Studentendorf Schlachtensee

#DailyDrone: Schlachtensee student housing 29.06.2021

Titel: Daily Drone Schlagworte: #DailyDrone Wer hat das Bild gemacht?:André Götzmann Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?:Juli 2016 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: (siehe jeweiligen Titel) Bildbeschreibung: Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo Copyright: Andre Götzmann

Zollverein Coal Mine 10.06.2020

Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Köln Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: (siehe jeweiligen Titel) Bildbeschreibung: Als Luftaufnahme des Ortes mit DailyDrone - Logo © DW

Cologne Cathedral 20.07.2020

More from German News Service

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

10.11.2021, Washington, USA, An artwork called LoveHate by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' in Washington D.C

German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' sculpture in Washington 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

Read also

Spanien, Madrid, September 2021 Madrid nach Coronavirus Pandemie.

Post-COVID tourism surges in Madrid 26.10.2021

Travelers looking for culture and nightlife have returned to Madrid, one of Europe's most visited cities. But the economic impact of the pandemic has some locals questioning the country's dependence on tourism revenue.

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

The Most Popular States in Germany 22.09.2021

Germany’s diversity as a travel destination is reflected by the large number of states. Which one is the most popular with foreign visitors? Check-in reveals the country’s Top 5.   

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Nordrhein-Westfalen

Germany's 16 states: North Rhine-Westphalia 06.01.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia is a state of contrasts. Cosmopolitan cities like Cologne, a rich industrial heritage, and the spectacular mountain landscapes of the Eifel region make this part of Germany well worth exploring.

18.07.2021++++++++ Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (3.v.r.) und Malu Dreyer (2.v.r,SPD), Ministerpräsidentin von Rheinland-Pfalz, gehen durch das vom Hochwasser verwüstete Dorf Schuld in der Nähe von Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany needs better climate policy, Merkel says from flooded region — as it happened 18.07.2021

The death toll following the devastating flooding in western Germany has risen above 150. Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will "stand up to this force of nature."