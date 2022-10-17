DailyDrone: Silo Gramzow

This huge building in Brandenburg was regarded as an East German showcase project. Today, the former granary at Gramzow is an industrial monument and arts venue. Manuela Busch and Frank Wiemeyer are recipients of the German prize for the preservation of historic monuments 2022 – the Silver Hemisphere from @Kulturerbe_DNK. Our #DailyDrone flies you there.

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.