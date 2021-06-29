 #DailyDrone: Parochialkirche in Berlin | DW Travel | DW | 13.10.2021

Travel

#DailyDrone: Parochialkirche in Berlin

Today the #DailyDrone flies to the Parochialkirche – the first Protestant church in Berlin. The association “Denk mal an Berlin” is receiving the monument conservation award from the @Kulturerbe_DNK for its services to this impressive church building.

Watch video 01:36

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

