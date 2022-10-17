DailyDrone: "Old bathhouse" Theater

Today, our #DailyDrone takes a trip to the former bathhouse in Friedberg. The magnificent building is now a cultural venue. For its work to restore the historic structure, the "Gesellschaft der Freunde ‘Theater Altes Hallenbad’ Friedberg / Wetterau e.V." receives the German prize for the preservation of historic monuments 2022 – the Silver Hemisphere from @Kulturerbe_DNK.

