#DailyDrone: Manor House Karow

42 minutes ago

Today, our #DailyDrone takes a trip to a former manor house – the Gutshaus Karow. Owners Heinrich and Birgit Baumgärtel are being awarded the German prize for the preservation of historic monuments 2022 – the Silver Hemisphere from @Kulturerbe_DNK.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ILxz

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

