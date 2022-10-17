DailyDrone: Forum Glas e.V.

Today, our #DailyDrone travels back in time through 400 years of glass production in Bad Münden. The association “Forum Glas e.V.“ has ensured this tradition remains a highly visible feature of the cityscape. In recognition of this effort, association Chair Hermann Wessling receives the German prize for the preservation of historic monuments 2022, the Silver Hemisphere, from @Kulturerbe_DNK.

