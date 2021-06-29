 #DailyDrone: Caves and Ice Age Art in the Swabian Jura | DW Travel | DW | 13.10.2021

Travel

#DailyDrone: Caves and Ice Age Art in the Swabian Jura

Artworks were discovered in the caves of the Swabian Alb. For the archaeological exploration of the caves, the association “Eiszeitkunst im Lonetal” receives the monument conservation award from @Kulturerbe_DNK.

Watch video 01:32

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

