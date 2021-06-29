 #DailyDrone: Baroque courtyards in Dillingen and the Donauried | DW Travel | DW | 13.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

#DailyDrone: Baroque courtyards in Dillingen and the Donauried

@Kulturerbe_DNKHome preservationist Alois Sailer is awarded the Silberne Halbkugel award by the @Kulturerbe_DNK. He is receiving this Monument Conservation Award for the preservation and care of baroque courtyards in Dillingen and the Donauried. The #DailyDrone takes you there.

Watch video 01:38

#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.

Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.

More in the Media Center

Hoher Forst erzgebirge.

#DailyDrone: Flächendenkmal „Hoher Forst“ 29.06.2021

Studentendorf Schlachtensee

#DailyDrone: Schlachtensee student housing 29.06.2021

Daily Drone Schloss Ludwigsburg via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Ludwigsburg Residential Palace 21.12.2020

Daily Drone Residenz Karlsruhe via Nicole Meißner

#DailyDrone: Karlsruhe Palace 21.12.2020

More from German News Service

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

10.11.2021, Washington, USA, An artwork called LoveHate by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' in Washington D.C

German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' sculpture in Washington 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

Read also

Workers load the body of a deceased person into a waiting hearse vehicle outside The Brooklyn Hospital Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

Coronavirus latest: France, Spain, UK record deadliest day 31.03.2020

The US death toll is now greater than China's official count. And a record number of people have died in the past 24 hours in France, Spain and the UK. Follow DW for the latest.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters and photographers as they practice social distancing due to the coronavirus U.S. Capitol April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. McConnell, Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agreed on new $500 billion bipartisan deal to deliver more coronavirus relief to small businesses and hospitals. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Coronavirus as it happened: US Senate passes $480 billion stimulus package 21.04.2020

Republicans and Democrats in the US Senate agreed on an emergency program worth over $480 billion (€442 billion) to help small businesses, hospitals and boost coronavirus testing in the country. Follow DW for the latest.