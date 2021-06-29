DailyDrone: Baroque courtyards in Dillingen and the Donauried

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
@Kulturerbe_DNKHome preservationist Alois Sailer is awarded the Silberne Halbkugel award by the @Kulturerbe_DNK. He is receiving this Monument Conservation Award for the preservation and care of baroque courtyards in Dillingen and the Donauried. The #DailyDrone takes you there.
#DailyDrone is our daily bird's-eye view of Germany. Every day a different exciting location in the viewfinder of our drone camera.
Famous sights in Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg or Munich, castles and fortresses from across the country, loading containers in a major port, bringing in the harvest, a day at the regatta. #DailyDrone takes you on unique journeys to destinations all over Germany, in all weathers and seasons, 365 days a year.