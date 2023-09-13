  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
European Union (EU)
Morocco earthquake
8 images
SportsGermany
Ayse Tasci-Steinebach
September 13, 2023
https://p.dw.com/p/4WHVt
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Libyen | Überschwemmung und Hochwasser in Libyen

Floods in Libya: Civil war compounds devastation

CatastropheSeptember 13, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a massive hydropower plant on the River Nile

How could Ethiopia's dam dispute escalate?

How could Ethiopia's dam dispute escalate?

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean artillery units fire

Kim-Putin meeting: What could a weapons deal look like?

Kim-Putin meeting: What could a weapons deal look like?

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A protest camp in Cologne, Germany, to call attention to the Taliban's rights abuses in Afghanistan

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

Germany: Activist on hunger strike for Afghan women's rights

ConflictsSeptember 13, 202302:01 min
More from Germany

Europe

David Petraeus gestures with one hand while holding a microphone during a panel in Kyiv

Petraeus: 'Good chance' Kyiv counteroffensive gains continue

Petraeus: 'Good chance' Kyiv counteroffensive gains continue

ConflictsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage