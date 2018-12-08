 Düsseldorf court jails German fighter for Afghan Taliban | News | DW | 10.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Düsseldorf court jails German fighter for Afghan Taliban

A 37-year-old German national was sentenced to six years in prison after spending five years with the Taliban in southern Afghanistan. He was found criminally liable despite claiming to have mental health problems.

The 37-year-old convicted man in court

A Düsseldorf court on Monday found a 37-year-old German man guilty of fighting for the Taliban and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Thomas K., a Polish-born German who grew up in the Worms area of Rhineland-Palatinate, was captured by US and German special forces in southern Afghanistan in February. He was brought to Germany in April.

Read more: German Taliban fighter on trial in Dusseldorf

Thomas K., who can not be named under German media protocols, was also charged with attempted murder for firing a mortar grenade at an Afghan army camp. But the Düsseldorf High District Court ruled that charge was unfulfilled.

Before the ruling, Thomas W. confessed that he traveled to Pakistan in 2012 and fought with the Taliban for five years. Prosecutors accused him during the trial of being a member of the Taliban's "Red Unit," which specializes in suicide attacks. In the unit, he spied on targets and built bombs.

A bomb blast at a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan in 2017

A bomb blast at a funeral ceremony in Afghanistan in 2017

The defendant, who said he converted to Islam at age 17 after the death of his father, also confessed to suffering from "schizophrenia and depressive episodes." Psychiatric experts said his mental issues neither "diminished" or "revoked" his criminal liability.

The trial, which began in mid-October, was held in a sealed-off high-security wing a few kilometers away from the court's main building.

dv/jm (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Hope for Afghanistan's democracy lies with voters

Afghan voters have shown their democratic determination by voting in parliamentary elections at the risk of their lives. It's state authorities and US policy toward the Taliban hindering democracy, says Florian Weigand. (21.10.2018)  

Afghan electoral body invalidates all votes in Kabul

An Afghanistan electoral commission has labeled all votes cast in Kabul from October's parliamentary election invalid. The move comes as Afghanistan is preparing for presidential elections in April. (06.12.2018)  

German Taliban fighter on trial in Dusseldorf

German national Thomas K. joined the Taliban and was planning on blowing up a US military convoy in Afghanistan. Now he is on trial in Dusseldorf. DW's Esther Felden traces his story. (29.11.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Prozessbeginn gegen mutmaßlichen deutschen Taliban

German Taliban fighter on trial in Dusseldorf 29.11.2018

German national Thomas K. joined the Taliban and was planning on blowing up a US military convoy in Afghanistan. Now he is on trial in Dusseldorf. DW's Esther Felden traces his story.

Afghanistan Wahlen - Wahllokal in Kabul

Afghan electoral body invalidates all votes in Kabul 06.12.2018

An Afghanistan electoral commission has labeled all votes cast in Kabul from October's parliamentary election invalid. The move comes as Afghanistan is preparing for presidential elections in April.

US & Afghanistan call on Taliban to negotiate 28.11.2018

Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani, offers the Taliban a roadmap to peace. But will it work? @brentgofftv puts that question to @trevor_thrall from @ScharSchool @GeorgeMasonU and @CatoInstitute #TheDay @dwnews

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 