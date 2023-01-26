  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
PoliticsCzech Republic

Czech voters cast ballots in presidential run-off

Ben Dorman
27 minutes ago

Voters are going to the polls in the Czech Republic to pick a new president. The two-day run-off pits retired NATO general Petr Pavel against billionaire former Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Polling shows that Pavel is expected to win.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MoWr
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A serviceman of the Russian Central Military District operates a Grad multiple rocket launcher

Ukraine updates: Russia intensifies front-line offensive

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Stock image of a female basketball player holding a basketball in front of her face

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a new greenhouse farm in Hamju

North Korea teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

North Korea teetering on the brink of a humanitarian crisis

Food Security11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History13 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

A crowd of people stand in front of a large screen showing Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

SportsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Morocco's King Mohammed VI, here with the Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama, delivered 20 tanks to Ukraine and changed the foreign policy of the kingdom

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

Tanks to Ukraine mark change in Moroccan foreign policy

PoliticsJanuary 26, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An aerial view of Apple Park, the extravagant, multibillion-dollar new campus headquarters of iPhone maker Apple

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Business4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A street scene in which police in riot gear (seen from behind) face an angry, flag-waving mob of Peruvian protesters

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Chaos, violence and death: Peru's perilous state

Conflicts5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage