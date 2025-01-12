Czech restaurant explosion leaves several dead

Eight people were injured in the blast at a restaurant in the city of Most. Firefighters said the explosion was likely caused by an overturned heater that started a fire.

Six people were killed in an explosion in the Czech Republic, emergency services said on Sunday.

Another eight people were injured in the blast at a restaurant in the northwestern city of Most.

The fire brigade said that the explosion was likely caused after a heater was overturned and started a fire at the establishment.

What we know so far about the explosion

"A propane-butane cylinder exploded in the Kojot restaurant in Most," the fire service said in a post on the platform X.

"According to initial information from witnesses, a heater overturned, causing a fire," it said.

"Twelve fire brigade units are on the scene."

Firefighters said that they managed to rescue a patron who had been trapped in the restaurant's toilet.

30 people were evacuated from the restaurant and the surrounding area and the eight wounded were taken to hospital, the fire brigade said.

Czech Radio reported that around 20 guests were at the restaurant at the time of the explosion.

Police have launched an investigation into the deadly incident Image: Ondrej Hajek/CTK/AP Photo/picture alliance

Police launch investigation

Czech police said that they had launched investigations into a potential case of endangering public safety through negligence.

Public broadcaster CT24 cited fire brigade spokesperson Petr Pelikus as saying that the fire was under control shortly after 1 a.m. local time (0000 UTC).

Images on Czech media showed that the restaurant had been destroyed in the fire.

"I want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said in a post on X, adding that he had met with municipal and regional officials to discuss investigations.

Most lies some 70 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of the capital, Prague, near the Czech Republic's border with the eastern German state of Saxony.

sdi/ab (AFP, Reuters)