Czech Republic expels 18 Russian Embassy staff over 2014 blast

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 Russian diplomats over alleged links to an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Saturday.

Babis said the move to banish the officials was based on "unequivocal evidence" provided by the country's intelligence and security services.

These "unprecedented findings" point to the involvement of Russian military agents in the explosion that killed "two innocent fathers," Babis said.

He added: "The Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must adequately react."

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who is also serving as the country's foreign minister, said the 18 Russian embassy staffers were clearly identified as military spies on behalf of the Kremlin and had 48 hours to leave the country.

Police hunt

Meanwhile, Czech police said they were searching for two individuals in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The explosion occurred at an ammunition factory in in the town of Vrbetice, some 330 kilometers (205 miles) southeast of Prague, in October 2014.

The blast killed two employees of a private firm that was renting the depot from a state military organization.

