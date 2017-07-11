Czech Republic expels 18 Russian embassy staff over 2014 blast

The Czech Republic is to expel 18 Russian diplomats over links to an ammunition depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Saturday.

Czech intelligence agencies provided clear evidence about the involvement of the officials in the blast that killed two people, Babis said.

He added that the Czech Republic is a sovereign state and must react upon its own intelligence.

Meanwhile, Czech police said they were searching for two individuals in connection with the investigation.

The 2014 explosion occurred at at an ammunition factory in the eastern town of Vitkov.

jsi/aw (AP, Reuters)