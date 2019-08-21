Czech prosecutors drop fraud probe into PM Andrej Babis

A Czech state attorney on Monday halted a probe of suspected fraud by the country's prime minister, Andrej Babis, according to regional daily Denik N.
Babis, a 64-year-old multi billionaire, was accused of having cashed in just under €2 million ($2.2 million) in EU funding for a recreation and conference center, Stork's Nest a decade ago. The subsidies were intended to support small and medium-sized businesses, however the resort was bought in 2006 by Inoba, a subsidiary of Babis' business empire Agrofert.
The attorney's office said its opinion of the case had been "changed" but declined to provide further details.
"The state attorney submitted his final decision in the case, in which he changed his legal opinion," spokesman Ales Cimbala said.
"A senior state attorney will now revise the decision to determine whether the change is legal and justified."
Read more: Prague crowds demand PM Andrej Babis step down
The Agrofert-owned 'Stork's Nest' was built using EU subsidy funds
'Politically motivated'
Agrofert, which started in the early 1990s, grew to become the Czech Republic's biggest private employer, encompassing over 250 companies. Babis became the second-richest man in the Czech Republic, with the US magazine Forbes estimating his assets at $3.5 billion (€3.18 billion).
It was not until 2016 that Babis admitted the complex belonged to his two adult children and his partner's brother at the time the EU disbursed the funds. Czech police have been investigating Babis, while he in turn has called the probe "politically motivated" and all accusations against him "lies."
Read more: Billionaire Czech prime minister's business ties fuel corruption scandal
Enterprise to politics
Babis entered politics in 2011 by founding the ANO (YES) party on an anti-corruption platform, becoming finance minister and deputy prime minister in 2014. He was forced out of the Cabinet in 2017 over allegations of tax fraud and suspicious business dealings.
However, the crisis brought down the government and triggered a parliamentary election, which Babis' ANO won convincingly.
kw/rt (Reuters)
Aureliusz M. Pedziwol contributed to this report
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Prague - living past
In the center of the country lies the capital Prague. It is called the "Golden City" because of its more than 500 gilded tower domes. Gothic and Baroque styles dominate the cityscape. Prague has been a political and cultural center in Europe since the middle ages, formed by artists, architects and scientists. Today, Prague is one of the ten most visited cities in Europe.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Charles Bridge - bustling with tourists
Every Prague tourist crosses it at least once: The 14th century Charles Bridge is a landmark of the city. It crosses the Vltava River and connects the old town with the castle. The pedestrian bridge has a fairground feel during the day, with artists, souvenir dealers and live music. 30 baroque sculptures adorn the stone bridge and turn it into a huge open-air gallery.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Bohemian Paradise
Along with Moravia and Silesia, Bohemia is one of the historical countries that make up the Czech Republic today. The Bohemian paradise in the north of the country is popular with hikers - with sandstone cliffs, wildly romantic castles and palaces. Hrubá Skalá Castle, for example, is now a hotel built on a plateau. Guests can walk up a rock staircase directly into the mountain world.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Giant Mountains - small and high
In the north is Krkonoše or the Giant Mountains, the highest and most visited Czech mountain range. It's been a national park since 1953. Good snow conditions, numerous slopes and moderate prices for ski lifts and accommodation attract winter sports fans from home and abroad. The area of the Giant Mountains is not so big: it is only 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) as the crow flies.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Bohemian Switzerland - climbing sandstone rocks
Known as Saxon Switzerland on the German side, this mountain range continues on the Czech side. Hikers and climbers feel at home in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park. The best known attraction is the Prebischtor, Europe's largest natural sandstone rock bridge. However, daredevils have not been permitted here since 1982: Due to strong erosion the bridge is not accessible.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Bath culture - sipping healing water
There's a long tradition of health spas in Bohemia. Karlovy Vary is one of the most famous health resorts in the world. Since the middle ages, the mineral springs with a temperature of more than 60 degrees Celsius (140°F) have been used for healing baths and drinking cures. In historical colonnades, such as the Market Colonnade, there are medicinal fountains, from which spa guests scoop water.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Palaces, castles, fortresses
There are unusually many castles, palaces and fortifications in the Czech Republic, more than 2000 in fact. Lednice Castle in the southeast is one of the most visited architectural sites in the Czech Republic and, as part of the Lednice-Valtice cultural landscape, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area was established in the 17th century and is the largest park landscape in the world.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Historic cities – Telč
Neben vielen Schlössern hat das Land auch eine Reihe sehenswerter historischer Altstädte zu bieten. Als eine der schönsten gilt die Altstadt von Telč im Süden, auch sie UNESCO-Welterbe. Hier findet sich einer der beeindruckendsten Marktplätze Europas, umgeben von Bürgerhäusern im Renaissance- und Barockstil. Ein Schloss gibt es in Telč natürlich auch noch: mit prächtigen Sälen und Kunstschätzen.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Modern architecture - Villa Tugendhat
World-class modern architecture can be seen in Brno, the second largest city after Prague. From 1928 the German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe had the Villa Tugendhat built there. It was to become the home of the textile entrepreneurs Fritz and Grete Tugendhat and is today regarded as a milestone in modern architecture.
-
10 travel tips for the Czech Republic
Famous brewing art - Czech beer
Whether Budweiser, Staropramen, Gambrinus or Pilsner Urquell - Czech beer is world famous. In Bohemia, hops thrive, and beer has been brewed here for centuries. And it is so good that today it is a Czech national drink. Beer consumption in the Czech Republic is the highest in the world. Excellent beer - certainly another good reason for a trip to the Czech Republic!
Author: Christina Deicke (sbc)